Field hockey team heads to state finals

By

Redhawks seek first title since 2008

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

A quick strike on offense was just enough to help the Champlain Valley field hockey team slip past No. 2 Essex in the Division I semifinals on Monday afternoon and advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Flynn Hall tallied twice — with the second strike coming less a minute after the Hornets had tied the game — to help the Redhawks get the 2-1 win.

“If the chemistry is right, the wins happen,” said CVU coach Tucker Pierson. “This is just a really special group.”

CVU will face top-seeded South Burlington at 10 a.m. Saturday in the championship game at the University of Vermont’s Moulton Winder Field.

The title game appearance is the third in the last four years for the Redhawks, who fell to South Burlington in overtime two years ago. But CVU returns only two players from the 2015 squad as it hunts for their first title since 2008.

“I told them to have fun, to play good field hockey and to enjoy the opportunity,” Pierson said. “These are high school girls that have a lot going on in their lives, so keeping them focused is my goal.”

The push for a return to the final was not easy for CVU, which got the offense it needed from Hall in the first half and a standout defensive performance from goalie Kristy Carlson (10 saves) in the second.

“They dug down and they found their grit,” Pierson said. “They played together.”

In the first half, CVU opened the scoring when Hall tapped in a loose ball after a scramble in front with 17 minutes remaining. Essex, who had beaten the Redhawks in both regular season games, responded with the tying goal four minutes later, with Jenna Puleo scoring off a penalty corner.

But CVU came right back 40 seconds later, with Hall scoring her second of the game on a pass from Bella Rieley off a penalty corner.

In the second half, the Redhawk defense and Carlson stepped up, holding a potent Essex team just enough to secure the win.

“We just supported each other well. Midfielders were able to back up the forwards,” Pierson said. “The second half wasn’t perfect field hockey. We were able to just hold them off and keep possession as best we could.”

“I think that either team is going to pressure us really hard,” Pierson said. “I am hoping to see a high level of play. I am hoping we can improve our possession on the turf. I am hoping that we can work on that and tightening up our defensive corners.”

BOYS SOCCER

St. Johnsbury 2, Champlain Valley 0: Two goals in the first half from host St. Johnsbury ended the Champlain Valley boys soccer team’s season in the Division I semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

The second-seeded Hilltoppers (15-1-1) got goals from Ben Hammer and Matteo Dill to advance to their first ever D-I state title game.

Hammer scored early in the first half, knocking in a header off a corner kick, and Dill doubled the lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Aidan Johnson made nine saves in goal for the No. 3 Redhawks, who finish the season at 13-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 7, North Country 0: The Champlain Valley offense struck early and often as the undefeated Redhawks topped No. 8 North Country to advance to the D-I semifinals.

Top-seeded CVU was set to face No. 5 South Burlington this Wednesday in Hinesburg.

Natalie Durieux led the scoring for the Redhawks, tallying twice in the first half. Charlotte Hill and Olivia Morton also found the back of the net in the first frame, while Sydney Jimmo, Lucy Hindes and Josie Pecor all added goals in the second half.

Maryn Askew made one stop to earn the shutout for CVU, which is looking to advance to their sixth D-I final in the last seven years.

FOOTBALL

St. Johnsbury 31, Champlain Valley 14: Top-seeded St. Johnsbury opened up a 25-point lead and did not look back as the undefeated team knocked off Champlain Valley in the Division I high school football quarterfinals on Saturday.

Shane Boehmke hit Tommy Sych with a 14-yard touchdown pass for the Redhawks’ first score, and Jacob Brassard added a 7-yard TD run to wrap up the CVU scoring with under 30 seconds to go.

Jacob Cady led the way for St. Johnsbury (9-0) with 174 yards and a touchdown. Mathew Roy had 90 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for the Hilltoppers, who will welcome No. 4 BFA-St. Albans on Saturday for the D-I semifinal.

VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, St. Johnsbury 0: The Champlain Valley girls volleyball team continued its quest for a repeat Division I title with a win over St. Johnsbury in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The No. 3-seeded Redhawks were set to face No. 2 Rice in the semifinals this Wednesday.

CVU topped the Hilltoppers in straight sets, winning the first handily, 25-11, then securing the second set 25-19 and wrapping it up in the third, 25-21.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded CVU boys volleyball team opened its title defense this Wednesday against No. 4 Lyndon in the D-I semifinals.