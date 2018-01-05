Federal disaster funds approved for October wind storm

By

The Trump Administration has approved federal disaster funds for Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington and Windham counties in response to wind damage suffered on Oct. 29-30, Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday.

A preliminary assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency identified $3.7 million in public infrastructure damage statewide, exceeding the $3.68 per capita threshold needed to qualify communities and public utilities for assistance.

A preponderance of the damage involved power restoration: line work, power pole replacement, and contractor assistance. The federal declaration allows communities and public utilities to receive 75 percent federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery.

The Vermont Emergency Management Agency will hold applicant briefings to start the process for municipal leaders seeking federal assistance. The briefings will outline the requirements for receiving federal awards and maximizing eligibility of repairs. State agencies will guide applicants through the process. More information is available at vem.vermont.gov/funding/pa.