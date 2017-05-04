Fashion by the decade

By

By Sharon Mosley

Creators News Service

Everything old is new again. What goes around comes around…and when it comes to fashion trends this year, the wheel seems to just go round faster and faster. Fashion designers have long borrowed from the past, but this year, there is something from every decade. Look back at some of the throwback trends we will be once again channeling this spring:

The 1920s and 1930s. Pajamas were all the “cat’s meow,” and not just for sleeping. The relaxed look was a hit on the resort scene, and once again, fashion designers are playing the pajama game. Expect to see lots of robes on a beach near you. Waist less flapper dresses are also making a comeback this year.

The 1950s. The decade when glamour girls were captured in pin-up posters sporting sweetheart swimsuits, cropped tops and shorts. Gingham was the freshest of prints and it is once again. French actress Brigitte Bardot even wore a gingham dress when she got married in 1959. “High Society” mavens swirled in their chiffon circle skirts and silk blouses with blouson sleeves. The sheath and belted shirtdress were the working girls’ go-to uniform. Girdles were a cinch in this decade, and today we are still trying to suck it all in. Thank goodness for Spanx.

The 1960s. The model Twiggy was the darling of this decade and her pixie hair cut is making a big comeback. Ditto for Vidal Sassoon’s geometric styles as well as big bouffants teased and tousled. Flips were fab and Jackie Kennedy’s wardrobe set the chic standard. But in the ‘60s there was also fashion rebellion in the air with everything from thigh-grazing miniskirts to sweeping maxi dresses, flower power prints and mod graphics. Color exploded in neon rainbows. Psychedelic paisleys and tie-dyes were hip just like they are again.

The 1970s. Bohemian style carried right over from the ‘60s. Annie Hall was the funky fashion icon with her full trousers with paper bag waists, menswear vests, fedoras and bow-tie blouses. Jumpsuits were popping, leopard prints roaring and hot pants rising. Matching pantsuits officially took on the office dress code. Then disco fashion hit a high with “Saturday Night Fever” and “Flashdance.” Think asymmetrical hems, off the shoulder tops, bell sleeves, platform heels, wide-leg jeans, chokers and fringed suede saddlebags.

The 1980s. The polished power suits of the Dynasty crowd took center stage in this decade with shapely jackets and padded shoulders but the future also was in the spotlight with space-age architectural silhouettes that are once again resurfacing. Rock stars ruled with glammed up shiny lame jackets, ruffled shirts, satin pants, major hardware and glittery sequins. And Madonna desperately sought Susan in some leather and tulle topped off with some serious bling.

The 1990s. Fashion becomes more fun as designers juxtapose “downtown with uptown” style taking cues from streetwear. It’s all about the high-low mix. Punks with colorful hair, distressed denim, leather jackets, baby doll dresses and combat boots were on the opposite side of the spectrum from tailored workwear, mix and match separates and sleek bodysuits.

2000 +. Activewear hits the streets and the cocktail circuit. Puffer jackets are layered over party dresses; turtlenecks are worn with ball-gown skirts, motorcycle jackets top off chiffon bow blouses. Fashion becomes much more “democratic.” There is indeed something for everyone and a price-point to match. Comfort clothes continue to be reinterpreted and updated every year. There are no more fashion “rules,” and individual expression is what modern fashion is all about. And that’s a trend that hopefully is here to stay.