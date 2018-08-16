Fall/Winter Program Guide 2018

By

All Ages

Free Square Dancing

All ages welcome. The first two classes are free. Come to F.H.Tuttle Middle School Gym, South Burlington and make some new friends and learn to square dance. The Lake Champlain Squares will teach you how. No experience required. Come as a single or bring a friend. Wear comfortable clothing and soft sole shoes.

Tuesdays, Sept. 11 & 18, 7 -9 p.m.

Blueprint for Healthcare & Sash Programs

Below are Free programs sponsored by Blueprint for Healthcare—UVM Medical Center & SASH. Space is limited so preregistration is required for all programs. For more info, location and to preregister call 847-2278.

Matter of Balance

Are you or someone you know concerned about falling? Learn how to eliminate risk factors and increase your strength and balance with this free series of 8 workshops.

Mondays, Sept. 17-Nov 5, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Diabetes Support Group

Join this very dedicated group of individuals who gather each month to share their recipes, success stories and provide support through this peer led group. Space is Limited- Preregistration required. Contact Brian for more info: vtdiabetes2018@gmail.com.

3rd Wednesday of each month.

Beginning in September, 6:30-8 p.m.

Diabetes Healthy Living Workshops

Learn practical ways to reduce your symptoms, eat well, manage stress, and set small achievable goals. Control your diabetes so your diabetes doesn’t control you. Free series of 6 workshops.

Tuesdays, Sept. 18- Oct. 23, 5:30-8 p.m.

Healthy Living Workshops for Chronic Conditions

Learn practical tools to manage your own health, reduce symptoms, and improve your quality of life while living with an ongoing persistent health condition like arthritis, depression, heart disease, asthma, diabetes or pain. Free series of 6 workshops.

Fridays, Jan. 11-Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Age Well Programs

Below are programs offered to area communities sponsored by Age Well. Advanced registration is required. Contact Pat Long, Age Well- 557-5484.

Fine Dining at Area Restaurants

Fine Dining for $5.00 at participating restaurants in Chittenden, Franklin and Addison Counties. Contact Pat Long for more information on exciting dining options.

Thanksgiving Celebration

Traditional turkey meal and entertainment, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Advance Tickets Required. $5.00 Donation (Does not include tip). Thursday, Nov. 15. Check in 10 a.m., Buffet served at 11 a.m. Call for location and to register.

December Holiday Celebration

Date, time and location to be determined. This info was not ready at time of printing. A holiday celebration meal in December similar to Thanksgiving meal. Look for more info on the Age Well website or contact Pat Long.

50+ ACTIVE ADULTS PROGRAMS

Williston Seniors Organization

Are you 55+ and looking to get out and meet people? Do you like a good meal, socialization and fun games? If so, check out the Williston Seniors Organization. They meet twice a month. The 1st Tuesday is Pot Luck lunch and club meeting starting at 11:45 a.m. The 3rd Tuesday is Soup & Games starting at 11:30 a.m. Come enjoy time with other seniors. The club meets at the Green Mountain Masonic Center- 87 Bishop Avenue.

1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month

50+ Golden Grooves

Come join this fun aerobic workout that will have you grooving to the oldies, as well as current music. The structure is easy to follow and welcomes any ability level as the moves can be done with higher or lower intensity. Not only will you reap the benefits of cardio training, you will see improvements in balance, coordination, and mood. Program held at Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker

Ages 50+

Mondays 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Year Round 1st Class Free

Register at 1st class $2 per class

50+ Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up and proceeds into basic and functional strength training exercises that help improve muscle tone, balance, and coordination. The class utilizes a variety of workout aids; chairs, weighted ball, floor ladder and bench step (all provided) to keep the class stimulating and fun. Program held at Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker

Ages 50+

Tues. & Thurs 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Year Round 1st Class Free

Register at 1st class $2 per class

50+ Yoga- Gentle/Seated

Do you want to learn how to mindfully practice a method of relaxation or maintain, even possibly increase joint flexibility and mobility? Come join a supportive and inviting group to practice Gentle Yoga – whether it be standing or seated, or a combination of both. All poses will be safely demonstrated and executed with a variety of modifications to make your experience very accessible and personalized. Program held at Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker

Ages: 50+

Fridays 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Year Round 1st Class Free

Register at 1st class $2 per class

Starts Friday, Sept. 7

ADULT PROGRAMS

Chi Kung for Active Agers

This program focuses on learning a variety of Chi Kung sets and postures, primarily those from Grandmaster Mantak Chi’s Healing Tao system. Come strengthen your body, regulate and build physical energy, and cultivate your mental concentration and spirit. The program also includes the practice of Yang style Tai Chi. Instructor: Zachary Stevens, ONTA Studio

Ages 40+

Tuesdays 1 -2 p.m.

Sept. 11- Oct. 16 $75 Res/$80 Non

Gentle Yoga

The program is for those who are seeking a Yoga class that is gentler on the body. The focus will be to mindfully breathe while executing basic poses in a slower paced, relaxing environment. Modifications will be demonstrated to adapt to participants’ needs through this inviting and supportive program. Instructor: Toni Kunker

Ages 18+

Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.

S1- Sept. 11 – Oct. 23

S2- Oct. 30 – Dec. 18 $62 Res/$67 Non

REHABGYM PROGRAMS

The Recreation Dept is teaming with the RehabGYM to bring the community these great programs. Register for these programs on the Rec. website. These programs are held at the RehabGYM in the Kismet Place.

Aquatic Fitness

This 12 week program is great to increase your cardiovascular fitness, endurance and overall strength while giving your bones and joints a rest. Aquatic exercise is the ideal activity for individuals with arthritis or who may be prone to injury. Instructor: RehabGYM Staff

Ages 18+

Mondays 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Sept 10-Nov 26 $100 Res/$105 Non

Use It to Lose It

This weight loss program originated with one goal in mind: to help people improve their overall health and well-being through increased exercise and improved nutritional habits. Over the 12-weeks, participants can expect weekly weigh-ins, monthly fitness assessments, nutritional guidance, and instructed exercise; consisting of both strength and cardiovascular training. Three separate times are offered. A free informational meeting will be held on Thursday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. This is for those participating or interested in the program. Instructor: RehabGYM Staff

Ages 18+

Tues & Thurs 5 -6 p.m.

Sept 4-Nov 20 6 -7 p.m.

$225 Res/$230 Non 7 -8 a.m.

Open Gym Programs

Come out and play, stay fit and meet new people. These ongoing open gym programs are open to Williston resident at no charge. Schedules are available on the website. No open gym during school breaks or holidays.

Men’s 18+ Open Gym Basketball

Mondays Sept. 10- May 20

7 -10 p.m. WCS Old Gym

Men’s 25+ Open Gym Basketball

Wednesdays Sept. 12- May 22

7 -10 p.m. WCS Old Gym

Women’s 18+Open Gym Basketball

Thursdays Sept. 13- May 23

7 -10 p.m. WCS Old Gym

Coed 18+ Open Gym Volleyball

Mondays Sept. 10- May 20

7 -10 p.m. ABS Gym

Volleyball League- Coed

Are you looking to join a league or do you have a team that you would like to enter? The league offers two sessions- Fall and Spring, each finishes with a double-elimination tournament. A coed team requires two or more females on the court at any time regardless of substitutions.Contact Tim Armstrong- willistonvolleyball@gmail.com.

Ages 18+

Wednesdays 7 -10 p.m.

Fall Session Deadline – Sept. 1

Spring Session Deadline – Jan. 1

$10 Res/$15 Non, per person, per session

Golf Clinic

Come and learn the basics of the game or improve the skills you have. In either case, we’ll make learning and improving your game fun and easy. Catamount Golf Center is offering group lessons to beginner and intermediate players. Clinics include the proper grip, stance and swings of golf. Instructor: Dan Lehmann, PGA Professional

Ages 18+

Mondays 6 -7:10 p.m.

Sept. 10- Oct. 1 $110 Res/$115 Non

AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED

This course is designed for those with little or no medical training, as well as those seeking re-certification, who want to be prepared for a cardiac emergency. Learn how to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care personnel on the way quickly, perform high-quality adult CPR, and provide early use of an AED. Adult choking and the administration of naloxone (Narcan) are covered topics as well. Successful completion receives 2-year certification. Instructor: WFD Sr. Firefighter & AHA Instructor David Auriemma

Ages 18+

S1- Sun, Sept. 9 8:30-11:30 a.m.

S2- Wed, Oct. 24 6-9 p.m.

S3- Wed, Nov. 14 8:30-11:30 a.m.

S4- Sun, Dec. 2 8:30-11:30 a.m.

$55 Res/$60 Non

AHA BLS Healthcare CPR/AED

This course trains participants in the AHA Chain of Survival, as well as those seeking re-certification. Specifically the BLS components and how to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies are covered. Learn how to perform high-quality adult, child and infant CPR, deliver appropriate ventilations using a breathing device, and provide early use of an AED. Choking and the administration of naloxone (Narcan) are covered. Successful completion receives 2-year certification. Instructor: WFD Sr. Firefighter & AHA Instructor Prescott Nadeau

Ages 18+

S1- Tue, Sept. 4 8:30-11:30 a.m.

S2- Sat, Oct. 13 8:30-11:30 a.m.

$55 Res/$60 Non

Knitting for Adults

Learn to knit or improve your knitting skills while enjoying the fun of knitting with a group. The program offers the basics for first time knitters, as well as provides early and intermediate knitters with specific how-to and help with projects. Materials for purchase at first class or bring your own. Program held at The Knitting Circle, Essex Jct. Instructor: Christine Heavner, Owner Knitting Circle

Ages 18+

Tuesdays 7 -8:30 p.m.

S1- Sept. 11- Oct. 16

S2- Oct. 30- Dec. 11 $72 Res/$77 Non

Dog/Puppy Essentials: Basic Training & Social Skills

This 6-week course covers all you need to know to understand and have a well-behaved dog; using a simple training approach. Great for new puppies, newly adopted rescue dogs, or any humans and dogs who want help with the basics. The course covers basic obedience so that you can walk your dog without going for a drag, get your dog to sit politely on greetings and not jump all over your friends. Instructor: Deb Helfrich, Owner GoldStar

Adults 18+, Dogs 8 weeks+

Thursdays

S1- Aug. 30–Oct. 4 6:15-7:15 p.m.

S2- Nov. 8–Dec. 20 6:15-7:15 p.m.

S3- Nov. 8–Dec. 20, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

S4- Jan. 31–Mar. 14 6:15-7:15 p.m.

$130 Res/$135 Non

Dog Training: Beyond Basics Course

The 5 week course continues to build a foundation of manners, training, and social skills that were started in the basic course, working on making responses to commands consistent and reliable. You will continue to hone your handling skills: timing, consistency, reading your dog, understanding the training techniques and how to apply them. You and your dog will have lots of opportunity to practice through carefully-constructed exercises. Instructor: Deb Helfrich, Owner GoldStar

Ages 18+

Dogs must have taken Basic Course

Thursdays 7:30-8:30 p.m.

S1- Aug. 30–Sept. 27

S2- Jan. 31–Mar. 7 $115 Res/$120 Non

HANNAFORD SUPERMARKET PROGRAMS

Join Joanne Heidkamp, MS, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist for Hannaford Supermarkets for one or more of these great programs. In her career as a dietitian she has provided counseling and education to help people move toward their nutrition goals at various stages of life and health. Fee covers Rec. Dept. admin costs.

Ages 18+

Wednesdays 6:30-8 p.m.

See dates below $10 Res/$15 Non

Planning Weeknight Meals for the Family

At 4 p.m. do you find yourself stressed about what to make for dinner tonight? You’re not alone. In this workshop we’ll cover some tips and tools for creating a plan for weeknight suppers based on your family’s schedule and food preferences. You’ll go home with several weeks of meals planned.

Wednesday, October 10

Eating to Prevent & Manage Type 2 & Pre-Diabetes

Has your doctor expressed concern about your blood sugar? Does diabetes run in your family? In this store tour we’ll focus on the foods that help keep your blood sugar on track, and how to work more of them into your eating plan.

Wednesday, November 14

Soups

Soup is the ultimate comfort food. A few delicious, hearty soup recipes can help you keep your sanity during the hectic holiday season. We’ll taste test some soups and talk about great sides to round out a simple, satisfying meal.

Wednesday, December 12

Savvy Supermarket Shopping

Walk through Hannaford with a registered dietitian to discover the foods that offer the best nutrition. Learn the ins and outs of unit pricing, label reading, and how to spot marketing hype.

Wednesday, January 9

Making the Most of

Winter Produce

Winter doldrums? Spice up your table with a sample of main dishes and salads based on incredibly nutritious and delicious winter produce.

Wednesday, February 13

16+ ADULT PROGRAMS

Introduction to Pickleball

Have you heard of pickleball? Have you wonder what it is all about? If so, learn the rules, a variety of drills, some basic game strategy and how to play this unique sport in this two hour introductory clinic. Resources will be provided for continued learning and playing opportunities. Bring your own paddle or loaner paddles will be available. Instructor: Corey Gottfried

Ages 16+

Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sept. 8 $32 Res/$37 Non

Pickleball 101

Similar to Coach Corey’s “Introduction to Pickleball” clinic but with more time spent on each part of the game. Drills include: serving, return of serve, 3rd shot drop, the soft game, volleying, basic strategies and actual playing time. Bring your own paddle or loaner paddles will be available. Instructor: Corey Gottfried

Ages 16+

Mon, Wed, & Fri 6 -8 p.m.

Sept. 10, 12 & 14 $72 Res/$77 Non

Dangerous Girls Class

Want to learn to kick butt while having a ton of fun? This is a Women-only cardio- kickboxing class that combines strength and conditioning with practical combat skills. Learn trips and throws, bounce to Beyoncé, hit hard, laugh a lot, and become a force to be reckoned with. Instructor: Zachary Stevens, ONTA Studio

Women , Ages 16+

Mon & Wed 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10- Oct. 17 $139 Res/$144 Non

Introduction to Tao Yin

This four week, introductory program covers basic movements and concepts, building towards a holistic practice. Experience your body light, energized and free of pain. Tao Yin is a deeply restorative practice that draws on centuries-old movements designed to keep the body soft, supple and strong forever. You will stretch and strengthen your tendon, deep psoas muscles and spine. Instructor: Lauren Ballard, ONTA Studio

Ages 16+

Thursdays 6 -7 p.m.

Sept. 13- Oct. 4 $55 Res/$60 Non

Kickboxing

Wrap your wrists for a kickboxing workout using focus mitts and paddles, learning classic technique through drills, intervals and boxing combinations. A great way to learn basic self-defense, grow confidence and cross-train for any sport. No experience needed. Instructor: Master Dan Linde, VT Taekwon Do Academy

Ages 16+

Mon & Wed 7 -8:15 p.m.

S1- Sept 17-Oct. 24

S2- Jan. 7-Feb. 1 $72 Res/$77 Non

Stuck On You: Creative Collage for Everyone

Collage is the most expressive form of art making. It is also the most democratic of practices because it provides artistic success and enjoyment for everyone who tries it. The only requirements for this class are spontaneity and the willingness to have fun. Come learn how to select images and compose unique collages. Enjoy being playful with your materials and create intriguing pieces that capture the imagination. No previous art experience is required. Instructor: Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

Ages 16+

Thursdays 6 -7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20- Oct. 11 $32 Res/$37 Non

Voice-Overs…Now is your time.

You’ve heard Brian on TV and radio commercials. Now hear him live as he illustrates how you can use your speaking voice to earn money. He will show you a unique way to cash in on one of the most lucrative full or part-time careers. This is a business that you can handle on your own terms, your own turf, in your own time. Program in South Burlington. Instructor: Brian Thon

Ages 16+

Monday 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 $24 Res/$29 Non

FAMILY PROGRAMS

Snowmobile Safety Course

This course provides the opportunity to earn the certification necessary to legally operate on Vermont’s Statewide Snowmobile Trails System. Participants must be present for all classes in order to be eligible for certification. VT State Law requires that all VT snowmobile operators born after July 1, 1983 must take and pass a state approved snowmobile safety course. Instructor: VT State Police. At the time of printing the course was being revamped. Look for detailed info on the course later on the website.

Let’s Go Fishing

The program teaches young people and their family how to have fun fishing while using proper skills and ethics. This includes respect for the resources and responsibility to know the rules. Children and adults learn water ecology, fish identification, habitat needs and how to find fish. Participants learn to use fishing gear with hands on casting and make a lure they can take home. This is a parent/child program. All materials supplied. Instructor: Chuck Goller

Ages 6-14 and an adult

Saturday 1 -3 p.m.

Sept. 15 Free

Pre-Registration Required

AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAMS

Parisi Afterschool

Does your child love to be active? If so, they will enjoy this hour and a half of Parisi Performance Training each week. The training combines speed, agility, relative body strength, enhanced coordination, and confidence building skills along with fun games and activities. The program is held at WCS. Instructors: Shannon Bouvier, Parisi Performance Coach

Grades 3rd-8th

Tuesdays 2 -3:30 p.m.

S1- Sept. 11-Oct. 23

S2- Oct. 30-Dec. 18 $82 Res/$87 Non

Knitting

Does your child love to knit or do they want to learn? If so, this program will teach them how to or improve their knitting skills, while enjoying the fun of knitting with a group. The program offers the basics for first timers, as well as provides early and intermediate knitters with specific how-to and help with projects. All materials are provided. Instructor: Christine Heavner, Owner Knitting Circle

Grade 3rd-8th

Tuesdays 2 -3:30 p.m.

S1- Sept. 11- Oct. 16

S2- Oct. 30- Dec. 11 $52 Res/$57 Non

YOUNG REMBRANDTS DRAWING

Grades K-2nd- Session 1

Our bountiful selection of drawings introduces children to a fascinating world of color, pattern, and design. Keeping with the season, children create fall-themed illustrations like taffy apples and a farmer’s scarecrow. Stylized art styles will be explored through our tarantula line art and Van Gogh-inspired drawing featuring vibrant sunflowers. Instructor: Young Rembrandts Staff

Tuesdays 1:40-3 p.m.

Sept. 11- Oct. 16 $80 Res/$85 Non

Grades 3rd-6th- Session 1

Enroll your child in a Young Rembrandts advanced drawing class. Children will discover a fascinating world of color, pattern, and design while learning advanced elementary artistic concepts. Children at WCS will create detailed fall-themed and stylized art styles will be explored through our tarantula line art. Children learn about impressionism through a Van Gogh-inspired drawing featuring vibrant sunflowers. Instructor: Young Rembrandts Staff

Tuesdays 2 -3:15 p.m.

Sept. 11- Oct. 16 $80 Res/$85 Non

Grades K-2nd- Session 2

New sessions with Young Rembrandts. Children will have a blast drawing their favorite emoji’s in a fun collage as well as exploring color with our watch color wheel lesson. Seasonal art will be a hit, as we do a cartoon style drawing of a dog with antlers and a graphic of Candy Canes. All this and more awaits your child. Instructor: Young Rembrandts Staff

Tuesdays 1:40-3 p.m.

Oct. 30-Dec. 11 $80 Res/$85 Non

Grades 3rd-6th- Session 2

This fall explore the mysterious world of Egypt. Children spend six weeks digging into how the Egyptians lived. Investigating decorative objects in the treasured tombs including sarcophagi, hieroglyphics and more. We will create drawings full of artifacts and Egyptian imagery using a variety of media. Instructor: Young Rembrandts Staff

Tuesdays 2 -3:15 p.m.

Oct. 30-Dec. 11 $87 Res/$92 Non

Yoga

Come stretch, breath and grow. Explore various yoga poses, a range of breathing techniques and a variety of music, stories and yoga games. Connect with yourself and others as we become balanced in the body and brain. This class helps to promote better self-regulation and emphasizes self-expression. Instructor: Danielle Brown

Grades 3rd-5th

Mondays 3 -4:15 p.m.

Oct. 1-29 $58 Res/$63 Non

Grades K-2nd

Mondays 2:40-3:55 p.m.

Nov. 5- Dec. 10 $58 Res/$63 Non

PRE-SCHOOL, YOUTH & TEEN PROGRAMS

Volunteer Coaches Wanted

Williston Rec. is looking for Volunteer Coaches for its Soccer and Basketball Programs. Be sure to sign up to coach when you register your child, or if you don’t have a child in the programs fill out the Volunteer Form, which can be found on the Rec. Website, and return as soon as possible. Soccer season is Sept & Oct and Basketball season is Dec-Feb.

Rec. Youth Soccer Programs

Kindergarten Soccer- Coed

This child/parent program is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game. Youngsters will be provided with the opportunity to learn, practice and develop their individual skills. Each Saturday will consist of a 10 minute warmup, 20 minute practice and end with a scrimmage. Parents are required to help out with their child and the scrimmages. Instructors: Rec. Staff

Saturdays 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Sept. 8- Oct. 13 $40 Res/$45 Non

1st- 2nd Soccer- Coed

This league provides the opportunity for youngsters to learn the game, improve their skills, and enjoy playing. The program meets twice a week for 1 hour each time- 1 practice and 1 game per week. Parents and Volunteers are needed to coach teams. Sign up to coach when registering your child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed or Thurs

Sept. – Oct. Times TBD

Games- Sat. $45 Res/$50 Non

3rd-6th Soccer

There are two separate leagues, 3rd/4th & 5th/6th. There will also be separate boys and girls leagues offered, if numbers allow. The leagues meet twice a week for 1 hour each time- 1 practice and 1 game per week. There might also be the opportunity to play other Rec. Dept. Leagues. Parents and Volunteers are needed to coach. Sign up to coach when registering your child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed or Thurs

Sept. – Oct. Times TBD

Games- Sat. $48 Res/$53 Non

Field Hockey- Girls

This is a great program to learn the basics of the game such as; dribbling, passing, shooting, stick handling, defensive skills and the essential rules. All skills are reinforced through fun activities and weekly games. Field hockey stick, cleats, shin & mouth guard are required. Instructors: Jill Quong, Sindy Mulvey, Alicia Norris, Pilar Gomez and Theresa Emery.

Girls, Grades 2-5

Tues & Sun Tues: 5:30-7 p.m.

Sept. 4-Oct. 14 Sun: 9 -10 a.m.

$40 Res/$45 Non

GPS Junior Soccer Clinics

Rec. is teaming up with Global Premier Soccer to offer Fall soccer to 3-5 year olds. The programs are designed so that children naturally want to play and have fun. The age appropriate curriculum and expert professional coaches will create the perfect environment to develop motor and coordination skills. Two separate age groups are offered. Players receive a GPS shirt. Instructors: GPS Staff

Ages 3 & Ages 4-5

Fridays 5 -6 p.m.

Sept. 7- Oct. 12 $72 Res/$77 Non

Youth Tennis

A weekly tennis program where beginners learn the basics and intermediate players learn to improve their game. Training games will be used to learn and practice strokes, footwork, and technique. Intermediates use basic strokes to form better techniques, as well as work in depth on footwork, gameplay, and advanced shots. Instructor: Elizabeth Trombino

Ages 6-11 (Beginners)

Saturdays 2 -3 p.m.

Sept. 8- Oct. 6 $47 Res/$52 Non

Ages 10-15 (Intermediates)

Saturdays 3 -4 p.m.

Sept. 8- Oct. 6 $47 Res/$52 Non

Youth Golf

Learning the game of golf has never been more fun. Our junior golf program is specially designed to keep kids entertained, while they learn all the basics of full-swing, short game, putting and rules and etiquette. Instructor: Dan Lehmann, PGA Professional

Ages 5-11

Mondays 5 -5:45 p.m.

Sept. 10- Oct. 1 $80 Res/$85 Non

ONTA Studio Programs

These 4 week introductory programs of Martial Arts will introduce your child to the sport as well as their full potential in an environment that is playful, supportive and fun. These programs are offered by ONTA Studio in the Kismet Building.

Martial Arts for Kids and Teens

The play based curriculum of tumbling, parkour and martial arts increases strength and self-confidence, and moving meditation helps children manage their emotions and develop the connection between mental and physical well-being. Four separate days and times are offered. Register for one of these. Instructor: Zachary Stevens, ONTA Studio

Ages 4-9

Tues- Sept. 11- Oct. 2 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Wed- Sept. 12- Oct. 3 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fri- Sept. 14- Oct. 5 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Sat- Sept. 15- Oct. 6 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

$55 Res/$60 Non

Ages 10-15

Tues- Sept. 11- Oct. 2 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Wed- Sept. 12- Oct. 3 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Fri- Sept. 14- Oct. 5 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Sat- Sept. 15- Oct. 6 12 -1 p.m.

$55 Res/$60 Non

Martial Arts for Special Needs

This small group program teaches the same core curriculum of tumbling, free running and meditation as the neurotypical classes, while introducing and building skills at pace with your child’s learning style, needs and ability. ONTA Studio instructors have extensive experience in special education and have worked with special needs children of all diagnoses and abilities. Three separate day and times are offered. Register for one of them. Instructor: Zachary Stevens, ONTA Studio

Ages 4-15

Mon- Sept. 10- Oct. 1 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Thurs- Sept 13- Oct. 4 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Sat- Sept 15- Oct. 6 1 -2 p.m.

$89 Res/$94 Non

Youth Taekwondo

This program gives your child the gift of confidence, leadership, respect, focus and discipline in a fun, high energy atmosphere. The program is held at the Vermont Taekwon Do Academy. Instructors: Master Dan Linde & Master Michelle Wehrle, VT Taekwon Do Academy

Ages 7-15

Wednesdays 4:15-5 p.m.

S1- Sept 19-Oct. 24

S2- Jan. 9-Feb. 13 $62 Res/$67 Non

Tiny Tumblers Open Gym

Bring your toddler or preschooler to the GMTC open gym time, which was created just for them. Tiny Tumblers Open Gym is a parent/child time to explore the vault, bars, beam, floor, trampoline and the foam pit. Help your child improve coordination and balance and most of all, have FUN. Parents are required to be with their child and come to participate. There will be no instruction during this time. Preregistration required on the Rec. website.

Ages 9 Months-5 yrs.

Sunday 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 23 $10 Res/$15 Non

Gymnastics

Is your child a tumbler? Do they like to roll around, balance and climb? If so, this gymnastic program is just for them. This is an introductory program designed for new and beginner gymnasts allowing them the opportunity to work on basic gymnastics skills. They utilize all four events (vault, bars, beam and floor) and the tumble track. Children are divided into appropriate age groups based on numbers enrolled. Instructors: Green Mountain Training Center Staff

Ages 5-10

Saturdays 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Sept. 22-Oct. 13 $69 Res/$74 Non

Parkour/Ninja Warrior/ Freestyle Combo

This program is a combination of parkour, ninja warrior and freestyle trampoline trainings. Kids will explore their environment in a safe and effective way. Your child can develop strength, coordination and balance, while learning skills that will stick with them for a lifetime. Instructors: Green Mountain Training Center Staff.

Ages 7-12

Info not ready at printing time

Look for detailed info later on website

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Livery Horse Farm, Hinesburg is offering group lessons for beginner through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. The horses provide a variety of skill levels for children to safely learn on. Lessons are held in a safe fenced in large sand ring. Children learn about horses, to ride, groom and work in the barn. This is a hands on program learning all aspects of working with horses. Instructor: Kim Johansen, Owner Livery Farm

Ages 8-14

Saturdays 12 -4 p.m.

Sept. 29- Oct. 20 $192 Res/$197 Non

Intro to Youth Taekwondo

Has your child wanted to try a martial art, but you didn’t want to commit to the pricing and all the equipment? If so, this is a great opportunity for your child to try Taekwondo. Kojo Academy is offering this 4 week introductory program. This program is for new students only and held at Kojo Academy. Instructors: Kojo Academy Staff

Ages 7-15

Saturdays 9 -10 a.m.

Oct. 27- Nov. 17 $44 Res/$49 Non

Rec. Youth Basketball Programs

Rec. Basketball registration opens November 1st. Volunteer coaches are needed for grades 1st-8th programs. Be sure to sign up to coach when you register your child.

Kindergarten Basketball- Coed

This is a parent/child program designed to teach the fundamentals of the game. Each week youngsters will be introduced to a new skill and fun activities that will enhance their learning. A parent is required to be active with their child. Instructors: Rec. Staff

Saturdays 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Jan. 5- Feb. 9 $40 Res/$45 Non

1st-2nd Basketball- Coed

This league provides the opportunity for youngsters to learn the game, improve their skills, and enjoy playing. The program meets twice a week for 1 hour each time- 1 practice and 1 game per week. Parents and volunteers are needed to coach teams. Sign up to coach when registering your child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed or Thurs

Dec. – Feb. Practices- 6 -7 p.m.

Games- Sat. $50 Res/$55 Non

3rd-6th Basketball

There are two separate leagues, 3rd/4th & 5th/6th. There will also be separate boys and girls leagues offered, if numbers allow. The leagues meet twice a week for 1 hour each time- 1 practice and 1 game per week. The 5th-6th leagues are part of the CVRA League, which plays other Rec. Depts. Parents and Volunteers are needed to coach. Sign up to coach when registering your child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed or Thurs

Dec. – Feb. Practices- 6:15-7:15 p.m.

Games- Sat. $55 Res/$60 Non

7th-8th Basketball- Boys

There is a separate league for boys 7th/8th, if the numbers allow. The leagues meets twice a week for 1 hour each time- 1 practice and 1 game per week. The 7th-8th leagues are part of the CVRA League, which plays other Rec. Depts. A parent or volunteer is needed to coach. Sign up to coach when registering your child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed or Thurs

Dec. – Feb. Times TBD

Games: Sat. $55 Res/$60 Non

Youth/Teen Open Gym

The Rec. Dept. will offer an open gym time for youth and teens at the Williston Central School Old Gym. Open gym will be available when school is open and there are no school functions. A schedule will be determined once school functions have been identified and will be available on the Rec. website.

Grades 3rd-12th

Fridays 6 -8 p.m.

Dec- Mar. Free

Chess Wizards Camp

Join us for tons of challenging chess lessons, exciting games, and cool prizes. You’ll improve your chess skills and work out your most powerful muscle – your brain. The camp includes fun team chess games (like bughouse), recess time (of course), snacks, tournaments, and puzzles. Each camper receives a T-shirt, trophy, and puzzle folder. Unleash your brain power and spend part of your vacation with Chess Wizards. Instructor: Chess Wizard Staff

Grade K-8th

Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 25-28 $207 Res/$212 Non