Fall athletes grab individual honors

By

Seven Champlain Valley Union High School soccer players were recently named to the boys and girls All State soccer teams, as chosen by the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association.

On the boys side, CVU midfielder Nate Coffin, forward Brigham Francis and midfielder Sawyer Miller-Bottoms were all chosen for the Division I first team.

For the girls, four players from the state title winning Redhawks were picked for the All State team. Seniors Natalie Durieux, Hanna Swett and Lindsay Albertelli all earned a nomination, while sophomore Charlotte Hill was also chosen for the team.

In football, Champlain Valley linebacker Jacob Bortnick was named to the 2017 North-South Senior All-Star football game.

Bortnick will represent the North team, which is being coached by North Country’s Lonnie Wade.

The 17th annual matchup will be played Saturday at Middlebury College’s Youngman Field-Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, with all proceeds to benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

In cross country, Champlain Valley’s runners were in Belfast, Maine, last weekend to compete in the New England Championships.

The girls team finished in fourth place, coming in just three points out of third place and the podium. Jennifer Ireland was 46th (19:16.25) and Alice Larson was 49th (19:19.31) leading CVU.

The boys team finished in 30th place, with Jared Leonard coming in as the top finisher for the Redhawks.

— Lauren Read

Observer correspondent