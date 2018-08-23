Fair kicks off Friday

By

The 2018 Champlain Valley Fair opens at 3 p.m. Friday with hundreds of food concessions, agricultural exhibits, concerts and shows.

About 120,000 people are expected at the fairgrounds, at 105 Pearl Street in Essex, over the 10-day event.

“We’re excited to kick-off the ten best days of summer,” Tim Shea, executive director of the Champlain Valley Exposition, said in a press release. “This event dates back to the early 1900s and is a staple of Vermont’s summer traditions.”

The daily schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 27 — Kids’ Day

Wednesday, Aug. 29 — Carload Day

Thursday, Aug. 30 — Vermont Foodbank Day

Friday, Aug. 31 — Military Appreciation Day

Sunday, Sept. 2 — Making Strides Day

More information is available at champlainvalleyfair.org.