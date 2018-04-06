Experienced girls lacrosse team looks to take the next step

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Two years ago, the Champlain

Valley Union High School girls

lacrosse team took its first step

toward the top of Division I.

The Redhawks fell to Mount Anthony

in the state semifinals. It was

the first semifinal appearance in 10

years for CVU, and the program

felt a sense of accomplishment.

“It was icing on the cake that we

got to the semifinals,” CVU coach

Tucker Pierson said. “That was a

huge jump for us.”

Last season, the program took

another step, again falling to the

Patriots in the semifinals, but this

time there was disappointment.

This year, the Redhawks are

hoping to take yet another step, determined

to advance past the semis

and into the championship game.

“They are here and pushing themselves

to work harder and play better,”

Pierson said. “They are ready

to go. I think they think a state

championship is a realistic goal.”

The team’s experience in the

midfield and on the attack will

pace the Redhawks, who are led

by senior captains Becca Provost

and Lydia Maitland.

“We are going to be a fast team,”

Pierson said. “(Provost and Maitland)

know the game well enough

that they can run it on the field. I

am really looking forward to them

stepping up.”

The team’s other captain, Fiona

Love, and goaltender Ali Wainer

will provide stability on the back

end, as the group looks to work in a talented freshman class and adjust

to the finicky Vermont spring

conditions.

“I think it’s really important

getting everyone into positions

we are comfortable with, that just

takes time,” Maitland said. “It’s

important for us to get out and play

some games together.”

The team’s greatest strength,

though, is probably its experience.

With 12 seniors and juniors, the

Redhawks will field a group that

has played a lot of games together

and walks into this season knowing

they can beat the top teams and go

deep in the postseason.

“I am hoping to see the drive we

had last year,” Provost said. “We

have a lot of the same people as

last year, and we have some good

freshmen. I think it will be a shock

how good our freshmen will be

this year.”

In addition, CVU has a wealth of

championship game appearances,

just not in lacrosse.

“We have two championship

soccer players, we have some field

hockey finalists, the downhill

champion in skiing, gymnastics

state champs,” Pierson said. “We

have so many cross-sport athletes.

We are competitive.”

On top of that, CVU has Pierson,

who in her third year as head

coach is finding her stride with the

Redhawks.

“I think just the consistency

of having her for the last three

years (has helped). She has a lot of

experience coaching,” Maitland

said. “She has worked a lot on our

footwork and defending.

“I think that has really helped our

defense. We work more as a unit

offensively. She works hard to have

a great team environment.”

With such a solid group to work

with, a talented class of freshmen

and an experienced team taking

the field, Champlain Valley is

well positioned to continue to take

strides forward — and take aim at

a state title.