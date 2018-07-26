Enter to win Brick Church Music Series season passes

By

The Williston Brick Church Music Series is raffling off two season tickets for the 2018-2019 concert series that runs October through April.

There are two ways to enter the raffle: Fill out a ticket at Williston Town Hall, 7900 Williston Road, or email brickchurchmusicseries@gmail.com with your name and the message “I’d like to be entered in the Season Ticket Raffle.”

The drawing will be held after the Williston Chowder Challenge on Sept. 30, and the winner will be notified by email Oct. 1.

Visit town.williston.vt.us for more information.