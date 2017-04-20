April 21, 2017

Engelberth, Stantec top list of best places to work in Vermont

Observer contributed photo Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce announced last month the top 45 best places to work in Vermont for 2017. Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the best places to work. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. For small/medium employers (15-149 employees), Engelberth Construction of Colchester was the winner. For large employers, Stantec Consulting Services of South Burlington won. Pictured above, Engelberth employees celebrate with Gov. Scott.

