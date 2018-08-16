EDGE swimmers stay on top

By

By Lauren Read

Sports correspondent

It’s another state title for the EDGE Swim Team.

Paced by Shelburne’s Ella Miller, the EDGE team captured its fifth Division I state championship in the Vermont Swim Association at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in Hartford, Vt., on Aug. 4-5.

Miller won four events and set three state records in the 17-18 girls division, continuing her strong run. She had wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 50-yard butterfly and the 50-yard backstroke, with state records set in the 100 back, 50 fly and the 50 back.

Shelburne’s Lula Andrae won the top prize in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and the 50 butterfly in the 13-14 girls category.

St. George’s Esther Cuneo was first in four events in the 13-14 girls event, winning the 50 breaststroke, 100 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and the 50 yard breaststroke. Marin Hemmet, also from St. George, won four events, the 50 breaststroke, 100 individual medley, 50 freestyle and the 50 butterfly in the 11-12 girls division.

Shelburne’s Heath Schnipke had a strong day for the EDGE team, earning four wins in the boys 8-and-under division in the 25 freestyle, 100 individual medley, 25 butterfly and the 50 freestyle. Ryley Morigeau was a winner in the 8-and-under girls division, with victories in the 25 freestyle, 100 individual medley and the 25 butterfly.

Joaquin Pinga, from South Burlington, was another quadruple winner for the EDGE. In the 15-16 boys group he earned wins in the 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle.

Miles Cochran, also from South Burlington, was a triple winner in the 15-16 boys category. He got the win in the 100 breaststroke and set the state record for that event. His other wins were in the 100 butterfly and the 50 breaststroke.

The Burlington Tennis Club earned third place in Division I, with Shelburne’s Cassie Woodson setting a state record in the 15-16 girls 100-yard butterfly race.