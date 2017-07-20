Driving new business

By

Williston parents open private driving school

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

When Trenton Poitras turned 16 and became eligible for a driver’s permit, he got in the back of the line for Champlain Valley Union High School’s driver’s education class. The high school offers one class per semester, and the oldest eligible students are enrolled first.

For an incoming sophomore, that means possibly waiting until second semester, or junior year, or in some cases, senior year to be able to take the class and advance to a driver’s license.

Not knowing when Poitras would be able to drive didn’t sit well with his mother, Williston business owner Carolyn Smith. Her son was lined up for a job this summer, but not if he couldn’t drive himself to work.

Over the winter, Smith searched out a freelance state-certified driving instructor based in Rutland, who commuted to Williston to teach Poitras (he now has his license and is working this summer). The experience got Smith and her fiancé Mike Anderson — another experienced business owner — thinking: Can we fill a driver’s education void in Chittenden County?

Associates in Driving is their answer. The business holds its first driver’s education class out of a conference room at the Sonesta Suites hotel near Interstate 89’s exit 12 interchange in August. The cost is $725.

“We had a hard time figuring out what classes were being offered locally, and what the times were,” Smith said.

“We decided there is a real opportunity here,” added Anderson, who moved to Vermont in 2005 to buy and run Petra Cliffs, an indoor mountain climbing gym and school in Burlington that he sold in 2014.

CVU Activities Director Dan Shepardson said the high school used to have two driving educators. It then went to one and a half, and it’s now down to one. The reduced capacity has created a waitlist, and the uncertainty can be hard to manage for students if a space opens up after they have set their class schedules for the semester.

“With all the high schools in the area, I bet there is a demand for private drivers ed,” Shepardson said.

But he is passionate about maintaining the program at CVU as a free pathway to a driver’s license for local students.

“Not everyone can pay for (private driver’s education),” he said. “I’m a big advocate of making sure we keep our driver’s education teacher. In Vermont, I think a driver’s license is essential.”

Anderson, who has a master’s degree in education, will be the lead instructor at Associates in Driving. He received teaching certification with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles this year after taking a driver instructor class out of Castleton University.

The couple then bought a Toyota Camry, equipped it with a passenger-side brake, passenger-side rearview mirror and “student driver” signs, among other adaptions, and branded it with the Associates in Driving logo.

They also installed dashboard cameras facing the road and the driver to offer emailed video of training drives to parents as part of the school’s required family feedback.

Anderson has mapped out state-approved routes that start in the Sonesta Suites parking lot, advance to the rural roads of Williston, then the suburban roads of Williston and South Burlington and finally to the city driving of downtown Burlington.

Theassociatesindriving.com website launched two weeks ago. Smith and Anderson believe the website will be a huge improvement over the information that has been available online about private driving schools in Vermont and their offerings.

An online search of driver’s education schools in Vermont turns up no locally maintained websites. A listing for a business called “Driver Education of Vermont” based in Jericho is followed by this comment: “I owned and operated ‘Driver Education of Vermont’ for 15 years. I retired a number of years ago … Please remove this listing.”

Smith and Anderson see additional opportunity to expand into teaching defensive driving, which some insurance carriers require for commercial drivers.

“As we grow, we completely intend to secure our own classroom space and parking lot we can use,” Smith said.