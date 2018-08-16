Digging in the sand

August 18, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Girma Moges goes up for the block during sand volleyball at the Williston Rec. Fields last Tuesday evening.
Kia Thrasher sets the ball during sand volleyball at the Williston Rec. Fields last Tuesday evening.
Yash Rohatg makes an overhead return during sand volleyball at the Williston Rec. Fields last Tuesday evening.
Dan Shearer makes a diving dig during sand volleyball at the Williston Rec. Fields last Tuesday evening.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Newsletter
Email address:
Leave this field empty if you’re human:
More Posts from this Category
Return to top of page
Copyright © 2018 · Genesis Theme Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.