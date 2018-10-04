Developmental screening offered for preschool kids

By

Do you have concerns about your child’s development? Allen Brook School is offering a developmental screening for children ages 3-5 years. A screening can be used to determine if children are learning basic skills and meeting developmental milestones.

The screening is available at the school on Nov. 2 from 9-11 a.m. Pre-registration is required by calling early childhood outreach educator Victoria Francis at 871-6240. Children younger than 3 years old will also be considered.

During the screening, early childhood professionals will engage in activities that will allow them to observe the way your child plays, learns, speaks and moves their body. Each child is unique and develops at his or her own pace, but sometimes concerns can arise, and it is helpful to identify these concerns as early as possible in order to get necessary supports in place.