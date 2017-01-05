December nets lots of action on the courts

January 5, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Observer photos by Al Frey
Jaime Vachon drives the lane during CVU’s game versus Brattleboro on Thursday night the 22nd at CVU.
Katie Usher looks to start the fast break during CVU’s game versus Brattleboro on Thursday night the 22nd at CVU.
CVU’s Matt Spear brings the ball up court against MMU’s Deng Adiang during their game on 20Dec16 at CVU,
You must be logged in to post a comment.
More Posts from this Category
Return to top of page
Copyright © 2017 · Genesis Theme Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.