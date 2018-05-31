CVU’s tennis stars continue dominance

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

A stunning run of success continued last week in the individual state tennis tournament for the Champlain Valley High School girls tennis team.

Stephanie Joseph captured her second straight individual state crown, and Kendall Blanck and Renee Dauerman swept their way to the doubles championships at the Burlington Tennis Club.

Blanck and Dauerman beat South Burlington’s Helen Bujold and Eve Heroux 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

The CVU duo did not drop a set in their run through the individual state tournament, setting up the two seniors well as they get ready for the Division I team state tournament.

Joseph followed up her teammates success with a win of her own on Saturday, beating Woodstock’s Momo Biele 6-0, 6-0 for the title.

The senior extended her family’s winning streak in the individual tournament, winning the fifth singles title in a row for the Josephs (sister Kathy won three in a row prior to Stephanie), and she did so in style. She dropped just three games in her five matches in the tournament.

For the CVU boys, junior Josh Ashooh advanced all the way to the singles final before falling to defending champ Preston Gordon. Gordon, from Essex, topped Ashooh 6-0, 6-1.

The Redhawks now turn their attention to the team state tournament, which began Tuesday as the No. 9-seeded boys (8-6) travelled to No. 8 Brattleboro (9-4) for a 3 p.m. match.

The No. 1-seeded, undefeated Redhawks girls (13-0) will open the postseason Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Redhawks will face the winner of No. 8 Mount Anthony and No. 9 Colchester.