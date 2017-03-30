CVU’s Shepardson headed for Hall of Fame

By

The Vermont Principals’ Association recently revealed the VPA Hall of Fame Class of 2017, and Champlain Valley Union High School fans will recognize a familiar face.

CVU athletic director and longtime soccer coach Dan Shepardson is among 14 inductees in this year’s hall of fame class.

“It’s a very nice honor anytime you are considered by your peers to be a member of any hall of fame,” Shepardson said. “It’s a great honor.”

Shepardson is being inducted in the “Officials” category after a long career of refereeing basketball at the high school and college level. He spent 30 years as a basketball official.

“When people think about hall of fames they think about players and coaches, but there is a third team there,” Shepardson said. “In a perfect world, (officials) walk off the court and nobody knows you were there.”

Shepardson also spent 20 years as a soccer coach at both Northfield High School and Champlain Valley and won several state championships as a soccer coach at CVU. He was a standout soccer player at Norwich University and is in the Northfield school’s Hall of Fame.

The other inductees are: David Ball, Keith Cieplicki, Jake Eaton, Lucy Higgins, Tyler Pelland, Christina Raiche, Hannah Rowe, Peter Brakeley, Paul Jordan, Alan Stewart, James Leamy, Bob Hingston and Jerry Jasinski.

The Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony will be Friday, May 5, at the Capital Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier. Contact Mallori LaPointe at the VPA office for reservations at (802) 229-0547 or visit vpaonline.org for more information.

— Lauren Read

Observer correspondent