CVU week in sports

Girls Basketball

Champlain Valley 51, Mount Anthony 41

Champlain Valley went on a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win over host Mount Anthony on Thursday night.

Shannon Loiseau led the Redhawks (10-2) with 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists, while Jaime Vachon scored eight points. Abby Thut scored 10 points, Marlee Gunn chipped in with nine points and Lindsey Albertelli added eight points.

Boys Hockey

Champlain Valley 4, Stowe 1

Colin Lach tallied twice as visiting Champlain Valley topped Stowe to snap a six-game winless streak on Saturday.

Collin Vincent and Joe Parento each added a goal for the Redhawks (7-5-2) and Ty Parker stopped 19 shots for the win in net.

Max Carr tallied for the Raiders and Kristian Viljanen made 26 saves.

Girls Hockey

Essex 2, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1

Maddy Young struck two minutes into overtime to lift host Essex to a win over Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield on Saturday afternoon.

Hannah Palmer also scored for the Hornets (13-1) and Lindsay Hallowell made 16 saves to earn the win.

Jackie Ryan had the goal for the CougarHawks (5-9), while Emily Zambrano earned the assist. Joanna Wright stopped 15 shots.

— Lauren Read, Observer correspondent