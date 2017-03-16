CVU to host Chittenden County’s Spring College Fair

By

By Garrath Higgins

Special to the Observer

The 17th Annual Spring College Fair at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg is happening this year on Monday, April 3, from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. College representatives from across the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, and Canada will be available to speak with both students and parents.

Spring is the perfect time for juniors to explore what is available. The fair is a manageable size and students and parents have the opportunity to talk directly with the college representatives who may be the same people who read their applications in the fall. Another benefit of the fair is that 9th and 10th graders begin to think about the broad range of colleges and set some preliminary college goals.

In our current economy, it’s especially important to research all the options available and to be well-informed to become wise consumers. While the event is based at CVU, all area students and parents are invited to take advantage of this unique opportunity. We are excited to host the nine area high schools that will be busing students in to attend this important event.

Representatives from schools that offer four-year, two-year and one-year certificate programs will be in attendance. The fair is free and all students and parents from surrounding communities are welcome to attend. For more information, call Garrath Higgins at 482-7137 or email ghiggins@cssu.org.

Garrath Higgins is the Student Services Administrative Assistant at CVU.