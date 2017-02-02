CVU stung by Hornets

February 6, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Goalie, Ty Parker squares up to the shooter during CVU’s hockey game versus Essex at the Essex skating facility on Saturday the 28th.
Jennings Lobel plays the puck behind the Essex net during CVU’s hockey game versus Essex at the Essex skating facility on Saturday the 28th.
Colin Lach fights past a defender during CVU’s hockey game versus Essex at the Essex skating facility on Saturday the 28th.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
More Posts from this Category
Return to top of page
Copyright © 2017 · Genesis Theme Framework by StudioPress · WordPress · Log in
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.