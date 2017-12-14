CVU stars honored with postseason awards

By

Champlain Valley Union field hockey standouts Lydia Maitland and Bella Rieley were named to the Twin State roster and the Metro Division first team for the Redhawks in recently announced postseason awards.

Maitland was also named to the Burlington Free Press’ field hockey all-state first team.

Nora Weisman-Rowell was also named to the first team for CVU, which fell in the Division I finals to South Burlington.

Flynn Hall and Nathalie Paquette were named to the Metro’s second team, while Julia Bryant, Caroline Reynolds and Abby Rosenthal all earned honorable mentions.

CVU coach Tucker Pierson will represent the program as an assistant coach on the Twin State team.

CVU soccer star Natalie Durieux was named the Burlington Free Press girls soccer player of the year in an issue released last week.

Durieux, who scored nine goals and added seven assists for the state champion Redhawks, was also named to the Free Press’ first team.

Sophomore Charlotte Hill was also named to the first team, along with senior Lindsay Albertelli and Hanna Swett to represent the Redhawks soccer team.