August 25, 2017

You are here: Home / Sports / CVU sports teams begin their practices
All this weeks Sports Articles

CVU sports teams begin their practices

August 24, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
It all starts up front for CVU's footballl team as techinque is polished during a recent evening practice.

It all starts up front for CVU’s footballl team as techinque is polished during a recent evening practice.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind