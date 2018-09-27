CVU sports roundup

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

The Champlain Valley girls cross country team traveled back from the Manchester Invitational in New Hampshire with a trophy.

The CVU girls finished in the top spot in the Manchester Invitational on Saturday, with Alice Larson and Ella Whitman each earning a place in the top 7 to pace the Redhawks.

Larson was fourth (18:40) and Whitman came in seventh (19:03), earning 149 points to top second place William Hall (Conn.). Sadie Holmes (38th), Cate Noel (48th) and Finnegan Mittelstadt (52nd) all finished in the top 60 for CVU.

The boys team finished in 23rd place, with Jared Leonard earning the top spot for the Redhawks with a 33rd place finish.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, Mount Mansfield 2: Champlain Valley overcame an early two-set deficit to earn the win over Mount Mansfield.

The Redhawks fell behind after dropping the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-15. CVU came back to win the third set 25-16, then took the fourth set to a 25-23 to force it to a tie-breaking fifth set.

The Redhawks (5-0) then won the fifth, 15-7, to complete the comeback.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, Lyndon 0: The Champlain Valley boys volleyball team moved to 4-0 with a straight set win over Lyndon on Friday.

The Redhawks took the first set 25-13, then doubled up with a 25-11 victory in the second set. CVU wrapped it with a 25-19 victory in the third set.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 4, St. Johnsbury 1: The Champlain Valley girls soccer team continued their unbeaten ways with a 4-1 win over St. Johnsbury on Monday.

Josie Pecor, Lily Cazayoux, Sydney Jimmo and Catherine Gilwee each had a goal for the Redhawks, who move to 6-0 with the win.

Olivia Zubarik had two assists for CVU, Madi Hubbard and Pecor each had a helper. Maryn Askew stopped one shot to earn the win.

Lia Rotti had the goal for the Hilltoppers (4-3) and Mackenzie Grant stopped 20 shots.

The win piggybacked off of Champlain Valley’s 5-1 win over Burr and Burton on Friday.

Pecor (two goals), Jimmo and Sara Kelley all scored for the Redhawks in the Division I title game rematch.

BOYS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 0, Essex 0: Two undefeated teams battled to a scoreless tie on Saturday as Champlain Valley and Essex finished 0-0.

Essex goalie Gordon Schmalz made three stops, while Champlain Valley goalie Aidan Johnson stopped five shots.

This is the second matchup that has seen the Hornets and Redhawks battle to a 0-0 score this season, the first came on Friday, Sept. 14.

With the tie, CVU moves to 3-0-2. Essex moved to 3-0-3.

FIELD HOCKEY

Colchester 2, Champlain Valley 1 (OT): Kelsey LeClair scored in overtime to lift Colchester to a 2-1 overtime win over Champlain Valley on Saturday.

Flynn Hall had a goal for the Redhawks (3-3), tallying in the second half to send the game to extra time. Kristy Carlson stopped 10 shots for CVU.

Hannah Carroll scored for the Lakers (4-0-1) in the first half, while Cierra Morse made eight saves.

FOOTBALL

Colchester 48, Champlain Valley 7: Colchester opened up a 20-0 lead over visiting Champlain Valley on Saturday before the Lakers cruised to a win over the Redhawks.

Alex Murray had the lone score for the Redhawks (0-4), a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Murray had 58 rushing yards to lead the CVU.

Max Anderson led the Lakers (3-1) with 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns.