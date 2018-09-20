CVU sports roundup

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: Champlain Valley staged a third set comeback to clinch a 3-0 win over visiting South Burlington on Monday.

The Redhawks took the first set 25-15, then followed with a 25-17 win in the second. After trailing early in the third set, CVU came back to sew up the win.

The win moves the Redhawks to 4-0 after CVU topped Rice 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 13.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 1, Burlington 0: Sara Kelley finished off a cross from Sydney Jimmo in the 69th minutes to help Champlain Valley secure a 1-0 victory over Burlington on Saturday.

The win helped the Redhawks maintain a 4-0 record after the CVU topped Colchester 1-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Three of the

Redhawks four wins have come with 1-0 scores.

Maryn Askew had three saves to earn the shutout for Champlain Valley.

FOOTBALL

Essex 22, Champlain Valley 8: Alex Murray had the lone touchdown for Champlain Valley as the Redhawks fell to 0-3 with a loss to Essex on Friday.

Murray had a 22-yard touchdown run for CVU and led the team with 51 yards on the ground.

The Redhawks had an 8-7 lead with under two minutes remaining but surrendered two scores to lose the game.

Christopher Davis had a 55-yard touchdown for the Hornets’ go-ahead score and Seth Carney had an interception return for a touchdown to seal the game.

BOYS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 0, Essex 0 (OT): Champlain Valley’s Aidan Redhawks and Essex battled to scoreless tie on Friday.

Essex’s Gordon Schmalz also made three saves.

The Redhawks move to 3-1-1 with the tie.

FIELD HOCKEY

Essex 2, Champlain Valley 0: After opening the season with two wins, Champlain Valley suffered two losses in a row – falling to Essex 2-0 on Friday and South Burlington 1-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The Hornets scored two goals in the second half, with Jamie Morin and Cory Wainer each tallying in the win.

Kristy Carlson had 10 saves in losing effort for the Redhawks.

CVU’s Carlson (11 saves) also had a double-digit save total in the loss to South Burlington (3-1), with Lily Truchon scoring the only goal of the game for the Wolves.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, Enosburg 0: The Champlain Valley boys volleyball team continued their early season unbeaten streak.

The Redhawks beat Enosburg 3-0 on Monday afternoon to move to 4-0.

On Friday, Sept. 14, CVU beat Essex in straight sets, winning the first 25-16, the second 25-16 and the third 25-18.

BOYS GOLF

Champlain Valley took on Rice, Milton and Burlington on Monday afternoon at Rocky Ridge Country Club.

Rice earned the win with a team score of 162, while the Redhawks came in second place (171). Milton (231) and Burlington (253) finished in third and fourth place.

Ben Gramling was the top finisher for CVU, with a score of 40. Alex Leonard (42) and Kyle Rexford (43) came in second and third, while Nate Godbout and Saia each finished with a 46.