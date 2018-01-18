CVU skiers rule Cochran’s slalom

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

A one-two punch at the finish line led to a win for the Champlain Valley Union High School alpine ski team at Monday’s slalom race at Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond.

Becca Provost came in first for CVU in 1 minute, 40.54 seconds, with Olivia Zubarik following in second place. Claire Smith (sixth place) also finished in the top 10 for the Redhawks.

Provost and Zubarik’s top two led CVU to 68 points and a win over Mount Mansfield (111 points). Stowe followed in third (119), Harwood fourth (145), while Lyndon and St. Johnsbury came in fifth and sixth, respectively.

The top finish on the boys side for CVU was Isaac Goldman, who came in eighth place. Sean Gilliam also finished in the top 10, coming in the tenth.

Girls hockey

Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 5, Burlington-Colchester 4: Kiley McClure scored in the third period to lift the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team to a win over Burlington-Colchester on Monday at Leddy ice arena in Burlington.

Emily Zambrano paced the offense with a goal and three assists, while Lydia Maitland tallied twice for the CougarHawks (4-4-1). Lauren Hanley also scored, and Joanna Wright earned the win in net with 20 saves.

On Wednesday of last week, the CougarHawks fell to visiting Rice 4-2, with Hanley scoring both goals and Wright making 25 saves.

Boys hockey

BFA-St. Albans 2, Champlain Valley 1: The Champlain Valley boys hockey team surrendered two goals in the third period to fall to visiting BFA-St. Albans last Wednesday.

Jake Schaefer had the lone goal for the Redhawks (3-5), while Charlie Averill added an assist. Logan Cody took the loss despite stopping 36 shots.

Parker Gratton and Mason Yandow each scored for the undefeated Bobwhites (6-0), while Dan Ellis made nine saves.

Boys basketball

Champlain Valley 58, BFA-St. Albans 37: Mason Otley’s big second quarter helped the Champlain Valley boys basketball team win its fifth game of the season Friday, topping BFA-St. Albans.

Otley scored 14 points, all in the second quarter, to pace the Redhawks offense, while Paul Keen added 12 points for CVU (5-2), which has won three games in a row. Jason West had nine points — all from beyond the 3-point arc — to round out the top scorers.

Girls basketball

Champlain Valley 43, St. Johnsbury 35: Shannon Loiseau’s double-double was the difference for the Champlain Valley girls basketball team in a rematch of last year’s Division I state championship game.

Louiseau knocked in 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Redhawks, who move to 7-0. Harper Mead chipped in with nine points, while Lindsey Albertelli hauled in eight rebounds.

Sadie Stetson, last year’s Free Press Miss Basketball, had 15 points for the Hilltoppers (6-1), who were handed their first loss of the season.