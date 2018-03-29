CVU skiers meet and ski with Olympians

By

Members of the U.S. Olympic and U.S. National Nordic ski teams met with student skiers from across the state last week at the Craftsbury Nordic Center.

Seven skiers from Champlain Valley Union High School attended the event, receiving training, inspirational messages, autographs and photographs.

Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins, gold medalists from the PyeongChang Olympics in February, were in attendance. The pair won the United States’ first god medal in Nordic skiing in 42 years.