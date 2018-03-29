March 29, 2018

You are here: Home / Sports / CVU skiers meet and ski with Olympians
All this weeks Sports Articles

CVU skiers meet and ski with Olympians

March 29, 2018 By Observer Leave a Comment

Observer courtesy photo
(from left) Celia Cote , Lila Carleton, Kate Zoller, Jessie Diggins, Emma Strack, Geneva Cote, Sadie Holmes and Emma Hawko.

Members of the U.S. Olympic and U.S. National Nordic ski teams met with student skiers from across the state last week at the Craftsbury Nordic Center.

Seven skiers from Champlain Valley Union High School attended the event, receiving training, inspirational messages, autographs and photographs.

Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins, gold medalists from the PyeongChang Olympics in February, were in attendance. The pair won the United States’ first god medal in Nordic skiing in 42 years.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind