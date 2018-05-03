CVU picks up win over Burr and Burton

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

The Champlain Valley baseball traveled south to face Burr and Burton and moved to 4-0 with a 7-4 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Jonah Roberts (three hits) hit a double that plated three runs to help the Redhawks in a four-run sixth inning that was the difference in the game.

Liam Reiner also had three hits, with two doubles and an RBI, while Jake Bortnick added a two-run single.

Kyle Rivers went six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six, to earn the win on the mound.

Softball

BFA-St. Albans 16, Champlain Valley 1: Taylor Detch gave up 10 runs in the first inning as the Champlain Valley softball team fell to visiting BFA-St. Albans last Tuesday.

Detch suffered the loss for the Redhawks in the inning-shortened game, while Megan Connor had three hits and five RBIs to lead BFA-St. Albans.

CVU falls to 1-3 on the season.

Girls lacrosse

The Champlain Valley girls lacrosse team rebounded from a blown second-half lead to score in overtime and emerge with the 13-12 win on Tuesday over Rutland.

Bella Rieley scored the game-winner in extra time for the Redhawks (4-1), completing her hat trick. Lydia Maitland added three goals and one assits, while Cate Noel also netted three goals and dished out an assist.

Becca Provost tallied twice for CVU, Patra Kapsalis finished with a goal and two assists and Teddi Simons rounded out the scoring with a goal and a defensive save in overtime to preserve the win.

Ali Wainer stopped seven of her 10 saves in the second half to earn the win in goal for CVU.

A few days earlier, the team suffered its first loss of the season, falling on the road at Mount Anthony 12-10.

The Patriots opened a 10-4 lead at halftime and the Redhawks ran out of time to close the gap.

Bella Rieley had eight goals for the Redhawk (3-1) and Cate Noel added the other two scores. Ali Wainer stopped eight shots in a losing effort.

Avery Galle paced the Patriots (4-1) with five points (four goals, one assist).

Boys lacrosse

Champlain Valley 12, Burr and Burton 5: A seven-point effort from Jake Schaefer helped the Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team to a win over Burr and Burton on Tuesday afternoon.

Schaefer had five goals and two assists for the Redhawks (6-0), while Nate Cuttita (one assist), Walter Braun and Sam Sturim each scored twice. Will Braun (one goal) also tallied, and Bobby Spencer made three stops to earn the win.