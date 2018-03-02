CVU net boys battle for the win over Essex

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Graham Walker had a career night to lead Champlain Valley’s boys basketball team to a 71-64 win over Essex on Monday night in Hinesburg.

Walker dropped a triple-double for the Redhawks (12-7), with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, as CVU built a 52-38 lead through three quarters. Cole Otley added 18 points, while Will Burroughs contributed 15 points.

Ethan Harvey (11 points) also hit double-digits for the Redhawks, who will wrap up the regular season against Colchester on Thursday.