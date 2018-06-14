CVU makes it six straight in LAX

June 20, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Nate Cuttitta rips a shot past the BFA goalie for one of his 3 goals during the Div 1 Boys Lacrosse Championship on the 9th at UVM’s Virtue Field.
Briggs Francis plays some defense during the Div 1 Boys Lacrosse Championship on the 9th at UVM’s Virtue Field.
James Bernicke works for a shot during the Div 1 Boys Lacrosse Championship on the 9th at UVM’s Virtue Field.
