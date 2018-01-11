CVU hosts benefit concert for ‘Responsible Growth’

By

The fifth annual Local Legends Concert will be held at Champlain Valley Union High School starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

The event is a benefit for Responsible Growth Hinesburg, a citizens group that formed in response to a proposal from Hannaford that is still under review to build a supermarket in town. The group’s mission is “to ensure that new development in Hinesburg is constructed so that the waters of Lake Champlain, its tributaries and other natural resources are protected, scaled to meet the needs of our town, and located so that it complements its surroundings, protects our working landscape and recreational lands, and fosters a sense of community.”

This year’s concert features the Michele Fay Band, Tenderbellies and Pete’s Posse. Tickets are $20 and $15 for students under 18. Tickets can be purchased through flynntix.com, at 116 Wine and Spirits in Aubuchon Plaza in Hinesburg or by calling Mary Beth Bowman at 598-7799. Tickets will also be sold at the CVU theater on the night of the concert.

The Michele Fay Band plays original and classic Americana music with folk, swing and bluegrass influence. The Tenderbellies, a group comprised of CVU graduates, play a variety of upbeat music for all occasions. Pete’s Posse plays traditional roots music for all generations.