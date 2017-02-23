CVU Gymnastics

Laurynn Bombardier flies to a third place fiinsh in the vault and 4th place in the over-all competition during the State gymnastics meet at Essex High School on the Saturday the 18th.
Emma Lieberman makes a high-flying dismount on her way to a 6th place finish in the un-even parallel bars during the State gymnastics meet at Essex High School on the Saturday the 18th.
Lexie Cody leaps above the beam to earn a 6th place finish in that exercise during the State gymnastics meet at Essex High School on the Saturday the 18th.
Tali Giubardo shows her tumbling skill on the floor exercise during the State gymnastics meet at Essex High School on the Saturday the 18th.
Tali and Abi Gehsmann of Essex finished in a first place tie. CVU finished in second place behind 12 time winner Essex HIgh School in the team competition.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.