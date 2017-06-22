CVU Graduation

By

All they had to do was ask. The Champlain Valley Union HIgh School senior class council sent a letter to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office over the winter requesting he deliver a speech to graduating seniors during commencement Friday. According to CVU principal Adam Bunting, it was council secretary Julia Higa who originally raised the possibility with the council. “She said, ‘why not Sen. Sanders?'” Bunting recalled. “I think everyone thought the idea was highly improbable…She made the call and it ended up working out. It was a great pice of student initiative.”

The Appearance came with an unusual amount of security requirements. The school district hired a private company to secure UVM’s Patrick Gymnasium for the event, and employed UVM police both in uniform and in plain clothes.

A few days earlier, Sanders had to cancel a commencement address at St. Johnsbury Academy because of a travel conflict. Bunting said he was prepared to fill Sanders’ slot if he had too.

But Sanders delivered.

“I think he picked up on our culture of authenticity, ” Bunting said. “He seemed to notice that, and the first part of his speech was about that.”