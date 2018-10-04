CVU golfers grab NVAC title at Williston course

By

By Lauren Read

Observer sports correspondent

The Champlain Valley Union High School boys golf team captured the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference Championship last Thursday at the Williston Country Club.

Nate Godbout finished with a score of 73 to earn medalist honors and pace the Redhawks effort. Ben Gramling had the next lowest score for CVU with a 75, Andrew Wilkinson had an 82 and Evan Forrest rounded out the top finishers with an 89.

Champlain Valley was scheduled to travel to the Equinox Country Club in Manchester this Wednesday for the Division I qualifier as the team looks to claim a spot in the D-I state championship on Oct. 10.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: Sara Kelley struck early as host Champlain Valley blanked South Burlington on Saturday.

Kelley tallied in the 12th minute to open the scoring for the Redhawks, then added a second goal to double the lead. Josie Pecor also scored for CVU, which improved to 8-0 with the win. Olivia Zubarik added two assists.

Maryn Askew made four saves to earn the shutout for CVU. Mercedes Rozzi stopped nine shots in goal for South Burlington, which fell to 5-3.

BOYS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 4, South Burlington 0: Champlain Valley scored three goals in the first half to pull away from visiting South Burlington on Friday.

Jack Sinopli, Nick Durieux and Chase Mitchell all scored in the first half for the Redhawks (5-0-2) before James Schmidt tallied in the second half to seal the win. Aidan Johnson made six saves to earn the shutout.

Ben Capano stopped four shots for the Wolves, who fell to 6-2-1.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Champlain Valley girls cross country team captured the win at the U-32 Invitational on Saturday.

Lila Taylor was the first Redhawk to cross the finish line, coming in 12th place. Julia Hiller (14th) and Willow Bertrand (15th) followed, while Geneva Cote finished in 20th place. Emma McMahan (21st) and Isabelle Mittelstadt (25th) also placed in the top 25 to clinch the team win for CVU.

FOOTBALL

Burlington-South Burlington 35, Champlain Valley 13: Manny Dodson gained 130 yards on the ground and ran for two touchdowns to pace Burlington-South Burlington in a win over Champlain Valley on Saturday.

Duncan MacDonald, who threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns, opened the scoring with a 16-yard TD pass to Chance O’Connor. Nico Strempek added to the lead with a 10-yard score.

Dodson then added two touchdown runs, one from 50 yards out and another from 40 yards, to put the game out of reach. MacDonald hit Robbie Mafuta with a 19-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring for the SeaWolves.

CVU’s Jason Rosner scored on a 1-yard TD run, while Jack ZuWallack had a 9-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Alex Murray had 53 yards to lead the Redhawks rushing attack.

With the win, the SeaWolves move to 4-1 while CVU falls to 0-5.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley boys volleyball continued its winning ways on Friday, topping South Burlington to stay undefeated.

The Redhawks beat South Burlington 25-8, 25-17 and 25-15 to capture the straight set win and move to 7-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, Harwood 0: The Champlain Valley girls volleyball team stayed undefeated with a 3-0 win over Harwood on Monday afternoon.

The Redhawks also beat Burlington 3-0 on Thursday to move their record to 9-0.