CVU girls remain unbeaten

The Champlain Valley Union High School girls basketball team got the upperhand in the second quarter to pull away from South Burlington for a 48-24 victory on Monday night in a rematch of two of the top Division I teams.

Mekkena Boyd led the undefeated Redhawks (9-0) with 14 points, and Nicole Eaton scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter.

Lindsey Albertelli added nine points and nine rebounds for CVU, which pulled away with a 16-4 second quarter.

Boys basketball

Burlington 58, Champlain Valley 43: The Champlain Valley boys basketball team could not overcome an 11-point halftime deficit and fell to host Burlington on Friday night.

Kevin Garrison tallied 27 points, including 14 in the first quarter, to help the Seahorses snap the Redhawks’ three-game winning streak.

Graham Walker had 14 points to lead CVU (5-3), while Will Burroughs netted nine points.

Wrestling

The Champlain Valley wrestling team competed in the Michael J. Baker Classic on Saturday in Essex, finishing in 13th place in the team competition.

Queensbury, N.Y., took first with 209.5 points, followed by Massabesic (Maine) in second with 161 points. Essex was the top Vermont school, coming in third place with 147.5 points.

Champlain Valley finished with 42.5 points.