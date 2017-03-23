CVU girls basketball

Senior, Jaime Vachon looks to pass after bringing the ball up court during CVU’s Division 1 Girls Basketball Championship game versus St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday the 18th. CVU won it’s fifth consecutive girls title.
Senior Captain, Katie Usher starts her baseline drive during CVU’s Division 1 Girls Basketball Championship game versus St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday the 18th. CVU won it’s fifth consecutive girls title.
Senior Captain, Abby Thut cans a short jumper during CVU’s Division 1 Girls Basketball Championship game versus St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday the 18th. CVU won it’s fifth consecutive girls title.
Shannon Loiseau makes her move to the hoop during the final minute of CVU’s Division 1 Girls Basketball Championship game versus St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday the 18th. CVU won it’s fifth consecutive girls title.
Senior Captain, Marlee Gunn lines up the first of her two critical free- throws during the final minute of CVU’s Division 1 Girls Basketball Championship game versus St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday the 18th. CVU won it’s fifth consecutive girls title.
Let the celebration begin! The CVU girls win their fifth consecutive Division 1 Girls Basketball title on Satuday the 18th at UVM’s Patrick Gym.
Observer photo by Al Frey
