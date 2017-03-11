CVU boys hoops advance to first-ever title game

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

On Monday night, the Champlain Valley boys basketball team walked into the Division I semifinals rookies to the pomp and circumstance of Patrick Gym.

They certainly played like veterans.

“We are loaded with seniors, a mature group of seniors, and they have been showing poise all year long,” said CVU coach Michael Osborne. “They were ready for tonight.”

Senior captain Walker Storey led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Redhawks topped Missisquoi 68-37 to advance to the program’s first state final.

“We’re thrilled, this was the stated goal,” Osborne said. “We felt like we had what it took to get to this spot.”

Top-seeded CVU (22-1) will face No. 2 Rutland (21-2) on Monday night at UVM’s Patrick Gym in the D-I title game.

Graham Walker and Colin Monsey each added 11 points for Champlain Valley, who jumped out to a 35-15 lead at halftime. Matt Spear chipped in with nine points and Josh Bliss scored eight points.

“We felt like we were the deeper team, if we got the pace going and controlled tempo, we thought it would lead to our advantage,” Osborne said. “That’s how it went.”

The D-I championship game will be a rematch of an early season matchup, which the Redhawks won 54-51, but with an added dimension on the state’s biggest basketball stage.

BOYS HOCKEY

(2) BFA-St. Albans 3, (3) Champlain Valley 2: No. 2 seed BFA-St. Albans held off a furious rally from visiting Champlain Valley to knock the Redhawks out of the playoffs in the semifinals of the Division I boys hockey tournament on Tuesday night.

Isaac Cioffi scored in eventual game-winning goal in the second period, with Connor Wood and Colby Brouillette each earning an assist for the Bobwhites (17-2-3). Owen Hungerford also scored and Cioffi added an empty-net goal.

Jennings Lobel scored for the Redhawks, who tied the game at 1-1 before surrendering the winning tally, and Ty Parker stopped 16 shots. CVU wraps up the season 12-7-3.