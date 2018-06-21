CVU and WSC graduations

Happy students file into 8th grade graduation at Williston Central School on Thursday evening.
Members of the Williston Central School chorus sing “We’re Going To Be Friends” by the White Stripes at 8th grade graduation at WCS on Thursday evening.
Finn Devereux poses for a photo with Lead Principal, Greg Marino during 8th grade graduation at Williston Central School on Thursday evening.
Demi Godbout poses for a photo with Lead Principal, Greg Marino during 8th grade graduation at Williston Central School on Thursday evening.
Erin Marino, Eric Guczek-Nasab and Myleigh Kilbon announce the WCS yearbook dedication to three retiring teachers, Pat Troxel (pictured). David Lyons and Mindy Conry at the WCS 8th Grade graduation on Thursday evening.
Benjamin King welcomes students, faculty, family and friends to CVU’s 2018 Commencement Exercises on Sturday afternoon.
One of the many future destinations for members of Champlain Valley Union’s 2018 graduating class
Retiring after 43 years of teaching, Christine O’Donnell delivers her advice to CVU’s class of 2018 on Saturday afternoon at UVM’s Patrick Gym.
Walter Braun gets a hug from Principal Adam Bunting after receiving his diploma at CVU’s 2018 Commencement Exercises on Sturday afternoon at UVM’s Patrick Gym.
Observer courtesy photo
Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington recently graduated 110 seniors. Graduates from Williston include, (back row left to right) Yousef Khan, Aleksandr Kozachuk and Gregory Bolger; (front row left to right) Rebecca Chicoine, Solange Boucher and Dana Sartorelli. Graduate Matthew Yakubik of Williston is not pictured.
Kozachuk earned an Outstanding Performance in Athletics award; Sartorelli and Khan earned Vermont Principals Association Scholar Athlete awards; Bolger earned an Outstanding Male Athlete award; Chicoine earned a Most Improved Student award; and Boucher earned a Lloyd Hulburd Excellence in History award, Senior Excellence in Foreign Language award, Excellence in Performing Arts award, Student Council award and CRS Global Advocate award.
Champlain Valley Union’s graduating class of 2018 on Saturday afternoon at UVM’s Patrick Gym
Williston’s Olivia Voth waits by the stage to receive her diploma at CVU’s 2018 Commencement Exercises on Saturday afternoon at UVM’s Patrick Gym
