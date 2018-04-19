CVSD hires special ed director for Williston schools

By

Sarah Crum was appointed last week to take over special education at Williston’s schools, the Champlain Valley School District announced.

She will replace retiring Special Education director Carter Smith, who has worked in Williston schools for 40 years.

Crum is currently a special educator at Champlain Valley Union High School. She will begin her new role July 1.

“I am so excited to welcome Sarah to the leadership team of the Champlain Valley School District,” Director of Student Support Services Meagan Roy said in a press release. “Her knowledge and vision for education will be such an asset; we can’t wait to begin working together.”