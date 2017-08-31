CSWD grants target tough-to-recycle materials

By

The Chittenden Solid Waste District is launching a new grant program to help create or improve markets for hard-to-recycle products and packaging from Chittenden County.The Recycling Market Development Grant Program will invest up to a total of $30,000 into projects that support or develop recycling markets for targeted materials — those that make up a significant portion of the landfill waste stream and for which current recycling markets are limited or non-existent.

Some examples of hard-to-recycle materials include, but are not limited to, rigid foam plastic (e.g. Styrofoam), plywood, vinyl siding, tires, glass aggregate, mattresses and carpeting. “At CSWD, we frequently receive questions from residents and businesses who want to keep these hard-to-recycle materials out of the landfill and are stymied by the lack of a local option,” said CSWD General Manager Sarah Reeves.

“There are many factors that challenge the district’s ability to offer these programs,” she continued, “Vermont’s location in relation to most recycling markets, shipping costs, our size — so we hope this new grant program will encourage businesses to create markets closer to home and provide everyone with even more options to recycle.”

Grant applications are due to CSWD by Oct. 31 with awards to be made in January 2018. More information and application materials are available at cswd. net or by calling 872-8111.