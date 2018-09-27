Cooking Corner

By

Fall for a flavorful cheese board

Some of the most beloved flavors are inspired during the fall, and there are few better ways to enjoy the season’s best than with a group of friends and family. Get ready to wow guests with seasonal treats that invite everyone to indulge in fall flavors.

Even adults can enjoy getting hands-on with their food when it comes to stacking up mouth-watering ingredients, and a fall party is a great opportunity to explore new ways to appreciate the flavor of savory pumpkin.

This recipe combines rich, creamy cheese with prosciutto and pumpkin for a medley of flavors and textures your guests will have a hard time believing are gluten-free. The star is non-GMO Crunchmaster Pumpkin Harvest Crackers, which combine real pumpkin and autumn spices with whole grains and flax seeds.

Serve these little delights on a cheese board and let guests mix and match the flavors as they wish. Then expand your offering with a dairy-free, vegan alternative and introduce another fall favorite like apple butter.

Pumpkin Prosciutto Stackers

2 ounces prosciutto

1 ounce aged balsamic vinegar (syrupy consistency)

4 ounces gorgonzola

4 ounces aged Parmesan, shaved

1 bag Crunchmaster Pumpkin Harvest Crackers

Cut posciutto into cracker-size pieces, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter.

Pour vinegar into small carafe or dish with serving spoon.

Layer gorgonzola, 1-2 pieces prosciutto and 1-2 pieces shaved Parmesan on one cracker. Drizzle lightly with vinegar. Place on wooden or slate serving platter to serve as inspiration to guests. Plate remaining prosciutto, gorgonzola, Parmesan and crackers on platter before serving and place vinegar nearby.

Apple Pepita Stackers

4 ounces apple butter

1 bag Crunchmaster Pumpkin Harvest Crackers

3 ounces toasted pepitas

12 slivers fresh sage

Spread apple butter over one cracker and sprinkle with pinch of pepitas. Top with sage sliver.

For serving, scoop apple butter into small crock or serving vessel. Place pepitas and sage in serving dishes. Place assembled stacker on platter with crackers. Add serving dishes, if space allows, or position around platter.

Source: Crunchmaster