Contests, scholarships, grants 

Green Up poster contest

It’s time! This month marks the annual K-12 poster and writing contest for Green Up Vermont submission period. All entries must be in by Jan. 31. One poster is picked to be the official Green Up Day 2017 poster, promoting Green Up Day, the state’s tradition of cleaning up trash in parks and roadsides on the first Saturday in May.

Details

Poster entries should be 11×14 inches, created by hand, without the aid of computers and must include the words “Green Up Vermont.”

Writing entries should be in the format of a poem or essay, no more than 200 words in length, about Vermont’s Green Up Day. The overall winner in each contest receives $250.

All rights for use and reproduction belong to Green Up Vermont, and entries will not be returned to the artists.

Include on the back upper right hand corner of each submission: student name, grade, county, home address, parent/guardian name and phone, school name (if it is a classroom project), school address, phone and teacher name.

Student entries do not have to be from a school classroom project; home-schooled students and students sending individual entries from home are also invited to participate.

Mail to:

Green Up Vermont, P.O. Box 1191, Montpelier, VT 05601-1191, or deliver entries to the Green Up Vermont office at 14-16 Baldwin St. in Montpelier. For questions, call 229-4586 or 1-800-974-3259 or visit the Poster and Writing Contests page at greenupvermont.org for more information.

NEFCU seeks nursing students for scholarships

New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) has announced that it is now accepting Nursing Scholarship applications for 2017. Three scholarships of $3,000 each are awarded each year to applicants who qualify. Applications can be obtained online at nefcu.com, at any branch, or by calling 879-8790. Applicants must be members of NEFCU who are applying to or are enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate nursing program. Requirements include:

Submission of the application form

High school transcript, college transcript or General Education Degree

Description of related work experience

Applicants must also submit an original 250-word essay describing how they will use their degree to contribute to their community.

Applications must be either postmarked or dropped off at any NEFCU branch by Feb. 28 or mailed to: Scholarship Committee, NEFCU, P.O. Box 527, Williston, VT 05495. Scholarship winners will be notified by April 21.

Funds to increase access to college and careers for Vermonters

The J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation has announced available funding for the 2017-18 school year to support projects that create systemic improvement in the access all Vermonters have to postsecondary and career education. A supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, the McClure Foundation envisions a Vermont where no promising job goes unfilled for lack of a qualified applicant.

The McClure Foundation’s primary interest is in funding projects with statewide impact that are aligned with multi-sector postsecondary attainment or workforce development efforts. Grant awards range from $10,000 to $60,000. For the 2017-18 school year, McClure Foundation funding will prioritize projects that accomplish one or more of the following: encourage equal access to career and technical education programs that articulate pathways to further education and training; promote postsecondary attainment for low-income students, first-generation college students, adult learners and/or veterans—particularly those enrolled in the Vermont State Colleges; further the equitable implementation of recent state legislation including the Flexible Pathways Initiative; and build partnerships between employers and academic institutions.

A primary goal of the McClure Foundation’s grantmaking program is to improve education and training pathways to jobs listed in Pathways to Promising Careers, a new resource published in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor. Pathways identifies 54 promising jobs expected to pay at least $20/hour and have at least 100 openings over the next decade. The resource is available online at mcclurevt.org/pathways. Nonprofits and municipal entities interested in applying for funding can submit a Letter of Interest (LOI) by 5 p.m. on Feb. 6. Additional information about the grant round is available at mcclurevt.org.