Considering a gap year?

Not everyone is ready to head straight to college after graduating high school, and not everyone is ready to go directly into the job market after college.

You might be considering taking some time for yourself and having a gap year between these phases of your life. This is completely acceptable — if you understand what to expect.

Travel

This is a great time to go places and see things you’ve felt you never had the time or resources for. The easiest way to accomplish this is through an organized gap year program abroad. This can help you gain independence in a culture and language different from your own.

Traveling can be a great way of not only seeing the world but developing respect for people different from yourself. If traveling abroad is not an option for you, don’t disregard the small ways in which you can experience new things. Visit museums, parks and traveling exhibits. Consider taking on work that would allow you to experience a different city or different part of the country.

Work

The most important thing to remember is that a gap year is not a license to be lazy, or take advantage of your parent’s free couch and food.

It is not “taking a break.” This is your life, and there are no breaks. You should always be looking for ways to expand your mind, deepen your understanding and contribute in some way to society.

Volunteer

Take this time to explore different organizations and find out what really is important to you. There are many ways to volunteer and many organizations that would more than appreciate any time and skill you could give.

You can volunteer on your own or through structured service programs, such as City Year, AmeriCorps or the Peace Corps.

Keep in Mind

If you plan on eventually attending a university, it is important to confirm deferment with your school. Just because the university is fine with your deferment, doesn’t mean your financial aid package will stay the same. Most financial aid is determined on a yearly basis, and during your gap year, your financial needs will most likely be re-evaluated.

Also take time to consider what a year out of the classroom will do to your brain. No matter what you think, you won’t be able to just pick up trigonometry right where you left off.

Finally, most of your friends will probably be taking the more traditional route of entering college the fall after graduation, which means you will live in different places.

This is not a bad thing, but be wise enough to know that you aren’t hitting a pause button: You won’t be taking a break from your life as it is now and then be able to pick it back up without major changes when you return.