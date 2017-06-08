Connect with your family on Genealogy Day

By

A genealogy enthusiast is urging Vermonters to connect with their relatives on Aug. 9 with a free event, Ceal Moran’s Genealogy Day Get Together.

Moran has hosted the traveling event since 2009, held in a different town each year.

“Basically, it’s a chance to remember and honor people,” Moran said.

Moran, a longtime member of the French Canadian Genealogy Society, said the event started as a sort of family reunion, and grew into a day where people are encouraged to connect with family members and remember loved ones who have died.

This year’s event will be held in Vergennes at the Kennedy Brothers building, 11 North Main Street, from noon to 8 p.m. Attendees can look at some of Moran’s family history and get ideas for hosting their own family traditions, as well as gather information about genealogy organizations.

However, Moran says it’s more important to connect with a relative you’ve been meaning to reach out to than to attend the event.

“It’s more about people getting Aug. 9 on the calendar,” Moran said. “We want people to do what they want to do on Aug. 9. We’re encouraging people to consider starting a new tradition. It’s more about remembering their loved ones and their family.”

For more information, visit finalfreedom.com/genealogy