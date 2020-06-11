Community Bank donates to police comfort dog program

June 11, 2020

The Williston Police Department accepted a $7,500 donation from Community Bank last Wednesday at the Village Gazebo to support its comfort dog program.

The police department adopted a Labrador retriever, Duke, in May and is training it as Vermont’s first police comfort dog. Duke will accompany officers on calls to support victims of crimes and witnesses during investigation and foster connections between police and community members.

“We are committed to supporting our Williston friends and neighbors and look forward to seeing the many benefits the comfort K9 program will bring to our community,” Community Bank Regional Manager Anita Bourgeois said in a press release. “The program is very deserving of the support.”

Police Chief Patrick Foley said: “Having a strong partnership within the community is appreciated and welcome, and I commend Community Bank in stepping forward and supporting our initiative in bringing what we believe is an essential program to the community of Williston and the Williston Police Department.”