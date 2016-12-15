Comings & Goings

By

Enrico “Rico” Biasetti, hired as NG Advantage, LLC/Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer.

Leslie Dee, hired as Merchants Bank’s Vice President and Senior Wealth and Trust Officer in South Burlington.

Jay Mitiguy, hired as Director of Commercial Sales and Development, leading new commercial team at Hergenrother Realty Group.

Mary Catherine Jones, hired as producer and researcher at Shadow Productions and Shadow Associates in Behavior Change.

Ike Bendavid, hired as a reporter and producer at WCAX.

Priscilla Liguori, hired as a reporter at WCAX.

Keiko Talley, hired as a producer at WCAX.

Alex Hirsch, promoted from a weekend reporter to an anchor at WCAX.

Other honors:

Kate Larose, Director of CVOEO’s Financial Futures Program, joined the Vermont Leadership Institute at the Snelling Center for Government thanks to a $1,000 grant from TD Charitable Foundation.

House Chair Rep. Helen Head (D-South Burlington) was awarded by Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility as Legislator of the Year for her role in passing Earned Paid Leave and Ban the Box legislation in 2016, two employment bills.