Combined girls hockey falls in Div. I quarters

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

BFA-St. Albans, the No. 4 school in the division, scored two late goals to knock off No. 5 Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Division I girls hockey playoffs on Friday night in St. Albans.

Lindsey Larrow gave the Comets (14-7) a 1-0 lead in the first period, but CVU-MMU’s Kiley McClure tied it up for the CougarHawks.

Emma Hill and Peyton Dukas then put BFA on top for good, scoring back-to-back goals less than a minute apart to secure a spot in the D-I semifinals. Meghan Connor assisted on all three Comet goals and Maddy Hungerford stopped 22 shots.

Joanna Wright made 27 saves for the CougarHawks, who finish the season with a 9-12 record.