Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Collette sworn in as fire chief

September 24, 2020

Last week, the Williston Fire Department swore in its third-ever fire chief. Aaron Collette took the oath surrounded by family, colleagues and town administrators. 

Outgoing Fire Chief Ken Morton administered the oath. The badge that was used for the pinning was the same badge Chief Collette’s grandfather wore on his uniform as the Vergennes Fire Chief for over 50 years. 

During his speech, Collette spoke about family and how he looks forward to growing together with the department as a family. He credited his mentors that have impacted his life and growth in fire service and how crucial that role is in the fire service. 

Collette said he will treat every member of the Williston community as if each were a family member. 

— Prescott Nadeau, WFD public information officer

Related Articles

News
May 14, 2020

Educators ‘learn on the fly’ how to continue teaching

‘We have had zero preparation for this’ By Jason Starr Observer staff Vermont’s public schools are taking their regularly scheduled April break this week. Although students have been out of school for
Read More
News
September 7, 2020

School district opening update By Elaine Pinckney

The countdown is on.  This week, you may be doing last-minute school shopping, getting your school year schedules in order and anticipating all the joy and trepidation that a new year brings. In
Read More
News
June 4, 2020

School district hopes to offer free summer meals – K-8 food programs unified

By Jason Starr Observer staff The Champlain Valley School District has never operated a summer food distribution program, but as with nearly everything in 2020, this year is different. The district ha
Read More

Comment here