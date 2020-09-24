Collette sworn in as fire chief

September 24, 2020

Last week, the Williston Fire Department swore in its third-ever fire chief. Aaron Collette took the oath surrounded by family, colleagues and town administrators.

Outgoing Fire Chief Ken Morton administered the oath. The badge that was used for the pinning was the same badge Chief Collette’s grandfather wore on his uniform as the Vergennes Fire Chief for over 50 years.

During his speech, Collette spoke about family and how he looks forward to growing together with the department as a family. He credited his mentors that have impacted his life and growth in fire service and how crucial that role is in the fire service.

Collette said he will treat every member of the Williston community as if each were a family member.

— Prescott Nadeau, WFD public information officer