College savings strategies for anxious parents

By Dan Cunningham

Special to the Observer

As college acceptance letters arrive in the mailboxes of high school seniors everywhere, and sounds of joy fill the air, it’s likely that parents waiting in the wings are feeling some anxiety. Though sending their children off to the hallowed halls of colleges and universities brings pride and joy, it can also lead to worry over looming tuition bills.

And rightly so. College costs have been steadily rising above the inflation rate for decades, and recent figures show that over 19 percent of borrowers owe $50,000 or more upon graduation – proof that not enough people are putting in the time to plan for future college expenses. Fortunately, there is hope on the horizon thanks to some expert insight and a few simple tips to help right the ship. By starting early and maximizing the options available, including investing in low-cost index funds and setting up a 529 college savings plan, parents can better prepare for the rising cost of college.

While it may seem challenging, don’t overlook the benefits of starting to save early. Even if it’s a small monthly amount, the difference between two years of saving and five years of saving can have a profound impact on your end goal.

To illustrate: Let’s say two sets of parents put $5,000 each year (roughly $417 per month) toward their investment portfolio and that they both receive approximately 8 percent in returns each year. The parents who started saving since their child was born will have close to $200,000 by the time their child goes to college, while the parents who waited until their child’s sophomore year in high school to start saving are going to have about $16,500. Much of that is due to the power of compound interest.

Next, you need to make sure you have the proper investment strategy in place. While many investors look to actively managed mutual funds, the reality is that these high-fee investments will cost you a significant percentage of your savings in the long run. Instead, you should be investing in low-cost, low-fee, diversified index funds to maximize your long-term returns.

An index fund is traded like a stock, except instead of buying and selling one company at a time, when purchasing an index fund, you are buying all of the companies within that index in one, simple transaction, and your return will closely replicate that of the index it is tracking.

In addition to your regular investment plan, there are also 529 plans to utilize. A 529 savings plan is a tax-efficient vehicle for college savings, applicable to tuition, room and board, books and even computers. Most states offer at least one 529 plan; however, features vary from state to state. Before choosing, research and compare options. Prepaid 529 plans are offered by colleges and universities themselves.

Savings 529 plans work much like a 401K by investing your contributions in mutual funds or similar investments where your balance will go up and down based on the performance of the funds you choose. A prepaid plan allows you to do just that — pre-pay all or part of the costs of a college education, although it may restrict your child’s matriculation options in the future.

By starting early and combining a standard index fund investment strategy with a 529 savings plan, parents can eliminate some of the anxiety that comes with a trip to the mailbox during college acceptance letter season.

Dan Cunningham is the founder of One Day in July, a financial advisory firm located in Burlington.