Chittenden County water quality volunteers needed

The Williston office of the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District, along with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, is seeking volunteers who are interested in making an impact on stream health and learning about local water quality issues.

Volunteers will join the county’s “Rethink Runoff Stream Team” and contribute to the group’s water quality monitoring program.

Each summer the Stream Team collects water samples at specific stream sites across Chittenden County. Each volunteer will collect a sample from their designated site and deliver the sample to the Williston NRCS office. Sample dates for this summer include: June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug 7 and Aug. 21.

Contact Kristen at kristen@winooskinrcd.org or (802) 288-8155 ext. 104 to sign-up. More information is available at rethinkrunoff.org.

Riverfront landowners sought for buffer projects

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District seeks Chittenden County landowners who live along rivers or streams and are interested in installing a riparian buffer on their property to control streambank erosion and protect floodplains.

Riparian buffers are the grasses, shrubs and/or trees that grow along streams, helping to filter and clean stormwater runoff before it enters waterways. Without this protection, streambanks become unstable, erode and become a greater source of non-point source pollution. The district would ask landowners for a swath of land about 35 feet wide for the district to plant the buffer.

Interested landowners can fill out a form linked to at the bottom of the web page at winooskircd.org.

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is one of 14 conservation districts throughout Vermont. It encompasses all of Chittenden and Washington counties as well as parts of Orange County. It focuses on agricultural assistance, forestland enhancement, urban conservation and watershed stewardship.

Natural Resources District hires two staffers

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District has hired Kristen Balschunat as outreach coordinator in the areas of agricultural assistance, urban conservation and habitat restoration and James Mazzola in the areas of water quality monitoring and habitat assessment.

Balschunat is a native of Glens Falls, N.Y. and graduate of SUNY Geneseo. Mazzola is a native of Shatfsbury and a graduate of Castleton University.