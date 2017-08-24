CHITTENDEN COUNTY ROADWORK

By

Chittenden County road work for this week as reported by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

Williston/South Burlington Work on the U.S. Route 2/2A rehabilitation project will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week. Work on Route 2 will be from Helena Drive to Munson Way.

Motorists should expect delays. Traffic control will be present allowing for one lane of alternating travel in the construction zone.

For more information, visit countonitinc.com/so-burlington-williston-rts-22a/.

South Burlington Market Street is closed to all traffic for reconstruction near the intersection with Hinesburg Road through Friday. Traffic is detoured.

Culvert replacement work at Potash Brook has closed Hinesburg Road between Kennedy Drive and Williston Road. Seek alternate routes. Pedestrians and bicyclists continue to have access through the construction zone via a temporary bridge.

Essex Junction Road construction on Pearl Street from Five Corners west to just past Post Office Square will cause traffic delays through Oct. 27.

Work will be done Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. with occasional night work until 10 p.m. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with traffic control present.

On Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., motorists should be aware of road construction on Park Street/ Route 2A from the Essex/Williston line proceeding north to the first set of railroad tracks.

Delays are expected and traffic control will be present. Colchester Motorists should be aware of traffic delays on Route 7/2 by Bay Road and the junction of Route 127 due to drainage installation. Huntington Culvert work on Camel’s Hump Road from Fielder Road to the Burrows Trail parking lot will cause lengthy traffic delays Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Charlotte Work on the Route 7 paving project from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north to the Ferry Road intersection will cause occasional alternating one-way travel. Traffic is shifted to the two-way detours along Route 7.

Traffic control will be present. Interstate 89 between exits 12 and 13 – southbound and northbound Motorists should be aware of occasional one-lane travel to enable trucks to enter the highway from the median during daytime and evening hours.

The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph. This project will be completed by the end of the 2017 season. Interstate 89 between exits 16 and 21 Work on this repaving project will occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

There will be one lane travel within the construction zones, causing minimal traffic delays. Interstate 89 between exits 17 and 18 southbound.