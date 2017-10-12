CHITTENDEN COUNTY ROADWORK

By

Updates on Chittenden County road projects this week as reported by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

WILLISTON

Work on Route 2/2A rehabilitation will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Re-paving and pavement markings are planned on Route 2 from the intersection of Blair Park Road/ Harvest Lane to Millham Court.

Also planned are various operations between Taft Corners and Millham Court, and shoulder work on Route 2A between Helena Drive and Hurricane Lane. Traffic delays are expected. Traffic control will be present, allowing for one lane of alternating travel in the construction zone.

ESSEX JUNCTION

There will be occasional paving of side road and driveway tie-ins on Route 2A and Route 15, as well as line striping and general cleanup work throughout the project area. Work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic control will be present and motorists should expect delays.

Road construction on Route 15 from the Five Corners west to just past the Post Office Square intersection will cause traffic delays through Oct. 27. Work will be done Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. with occasional night work until 10 p.m. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with traffic control present.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Paving on Sandlewood and Sebring roads will result in lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. This project is expected to be completed this Friday.

There will also be periodic one lane road closures in the Laurel Hill South area to clean out catch basins from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BURLINGTON

Motorists should be aware of paving activities on King Street during the week. There will also be curb work on North Street between Winooski and Union streets, and sidewalk replacement on Dodds Court between North Avenue and Shore Road, Fairmount Street and Gosse Court.

Waterline work will impact the following streets, causing detours or lane closures: Ethan Allen Parkway between Lopes Avenue and James Avenue through October; St. Paul Street from Maple Street to Main Street through October; Dunder Road through October; and Ferguson Avenue from Pine Street to Shelburne Road from mid-October through late-November.

CHARLOTTE

Final paving on the Route 7 paving project will begin this week at the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line and progress north to the Ferry Road intersection, weather permitting.

There will be alternating one-way traffic around the operation, and motorists can expect traffic delays.

I-89 BETWEEN EXITS 12 AND 13, SOUTHBOUND

Southbound traffic is shifted in this area to allow for culvert construction, and the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph. There will be occasional one-lane travel to allow construction vehicle access.